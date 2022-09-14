Central Washington University redshirt freshman running back Tre'Jon Henderson (5) is the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for three touchdowns in a 24-13 win against Western New Mexico Sept. 10 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
Central Washington University redshirt senior linebacker Daeon Hudson leads the Wildcat defense with 24 tackles — three for loss — two sacks, an interception, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
RICHARD DALTON / DAILY RECORD
Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week Tre’Jon Henderson and the Central Washington University football team will be ex-Great Northwest Athletic Conference neighbor Simon Fraser’s first Lone Star Conference test at 1 p.m. Saturday at Terry Fox Field in Burnaby, B.C.
Henderson, a 6-foot, 218-pound redshirt sophomore running back transfer from NCAA Division I Stephen F. Austin State (Nacogdoches, Texas) and a Fort Worth native, carries the honor north after his 191-all-purpose-yard, three-rushing-touchdown performance in his Wildcat premiere, a 24-13 win against Western New Mexico before a crowd of 3,377 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
"It's gonna be even more exciting when school starts and we get the band back and all that stuff," said Central coach Chris Fisk in anticipation of the Wildcats' Oct. 8 home game against Western Oregon set to follow this weekend's trip to Canada and their Oct. 1 contest at Eastern New Mexico.
Central (1-1 overall, 1-0 Lone Star) flattened Simon Fraser, which shed its "Clansmen" nickname in Aug. 2020 before announcing its new Red Leafs moniker, 70-0 in Simon Fraser's 2021 regular-season home finale, and the Wildcats can beat the Red Leafs for the 16th time in a row since 2013 and for the 36th time in 40 meetings since 1985 in Simon Fraser's first game back.
Quincy Glasper enters Week 3 with 325 passing yards, a touchdown, an interception, 13 rushing yards and a score as Tai-John Mizutani has caught six passes for 75 yards, Darius Morrison has made three catches for 71 yards and an end zone trip, and Jude Mullette has made three of four field goals with a long of 45.
Daeon Hudson leads the defense with 24 total tackles — 3 1/2 for loss — two sacks, an interception, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery where Isaiah Carbajal has a quarterback hit and forced the fumble Henderson recovered at first-time NCAA Division II champion Ferris State. Bridger Feldmann and Chase Loidhamer have split the Wildcats' other two sacks, and Tanner Volk (19 tackles, 1/2 stop for loss and a pass breakup), Jeremy Banks (10 tackles and two breakups) and Patrick Rogers (eight tackles and four breakups) have all come down with an interception each.
Central is hungry for cohesion as the Wildcats have been out-passed 249 yards to 162.5, outgained 384.5-300 in all, outscored 24.5-22 and flagged for 73 penalty yards per game.
The Red Leafs are back from last fall's 1-7 run with 5-foot, 10-inch All-GNAC First-Team defensive back Jerrell Cummings and 5-foot, 8-inch honorable mention junior kicker Kristie Elliott.