Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week Tre’Jon Henderson and the Central Washington University football team will be ex-Great Northwest Athletic Conference neighbor Simon Fraser’s first Lone Star Conference test at 1 p.m. Saturday at Terry Fox Field in Burnaby, B.C.

Henderson, a 6-foot, 218-pound redshirt sophomore running back transfer from NCAA Division I Stephen F. Austin State (Nacogdoches, Texas) and a Fort Worth native, carries the honor north after his 191-all-purpose-yard, three-rushing-touchdown performance in his Wildcat premiere, a 24-13 win against Western New Mexico before a crowd of 3,377 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.

