Reilly Hennessey, pictured in the foreground to the right of cornerback Flavio Zanardi (38), celebrates with his German Bowl XLIII champion Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns Oct. 8 at {span}Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.{/span}
COURTESY OF UNICORNS FOOTBALL
Reilly Hennessey was named the Erima German Bowl XLIII Most Valuable Player Oct. 8 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.
COURTESY OF JOE PAPERMAKER
Reilly Hennessey is a prized international quarterback.
The 6-foot, 3-inch, 220-pound former Camas High School Papermaker and Central Washington University Wildcat, 26, is the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns’ Erima German Bowl XLIII Most Valuable Player after completing 9 of 14 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns without being sacked, and carrying 10 times for 65 yards and two more scores in a 44-27 win against the Potsdam Royals before a crowd of 9,637 Oct. 8 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.
Hennessey, the proud owner of an MVP trophy after helping Schwäbisch Hall finish 13-0, plans to travel with family in Europe before he figures out what next season will look like.
“It’s the best feeling, to set goals and achieve them is a feeling like no other,” Hennessey said. “And, even cooler, to get to share these experiences with family and friends makes it extra special.”
Pottsdam (12-1) led 13-7 after a quarter, but the new five-time German Bowl champion Unicorns (13-0) made magic with 20 unanswered points before halftime.
Hennessey’s one-yard touchdown run with 10:56 left in the second, his 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Rutenbeck of Maquoketa, Iowa, at 5:24, and his 10-yard burst at 18 seconds built a 27-13 lead at intermission. He threw a 27-yard pass to tight end Moritz Bohringer of Stuttgart with 21 seconds left in the third and a 16-yard pass to wideout Aurieus Minton, with Schwäbisch Hall by way of the United Kingdom, with 59 seconds left in the evening.
The Unicorns, born Nov. 9, 1983, also won German Bowls in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018 as well as Central European Football League Bowls XV and XVI in 2021 and 2022 after being included due a shortage of teams following COVID-19 pandemic withdrawals.
Rutenbeck was the MVP in both as, in the latter June 25, Hennessey threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to beat his former team, the Federazione Italiana di American Football’s Parma Panthers, 42-17.
“It is certainly an accomplishing feeling to have put together consecutive perfect seasons in two different countries,” said Hennessey, whom Parma signed in January 2019 before surviving Milano 40-34 in the 40th Italian Bowl in July 2021. “But that is such a team accomplishment: I am so lucky to get to play with such quality international players.”
In Oct. 2021, Schwäbisch Hall signed Hennessey after quarterback Alex Haupert of Saarbiuecken, Germany — who had just jumped up to the Unicorns from the Saarland Hurricanes in June – retired with injuries before the semifinal and eventual German Bowl XLII loss to the first-time champion Dresden Monarchs.
“Every place has its own charm and history, and I love the feeling of living amongst our past that far precedes anything I knew growing up,” Hennessey said.