Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Reilly Hennessey is a prized international quarterback.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 220-pound former Camas High School Papermaker and Central Washington University Wildcat, 26, is the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns’ Erima German Bowl XLIII Most Valuable Player after completing 9 of 14 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns without being sacked, and carrying 10 times for 65 yards and two more scores in a 44-27 win against the Potsdam Royals before a crowd of 9,637 Oct. 8 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Tags

Recommended for you