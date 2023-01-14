Hensley

Wendy L. Hensley begins her orientation as Washington State Horse Park executive director Feb. 1.

 WASHINGTON STATE HORSE PARK

Wendy L. Hensley is the Washington State Horse Park’s new executive director in succession of Leslie Thurston, the Horse Park’s Authority Board of Directors announced Tuesday.

Hensley’s orientation is scheduled to begin Feb. 1 as Thurston, the executive director of 15 years, retires and begins a three-year term with the Authority Board this spring. Hensley, Thurston and the Board will also hire an operations manager responsible for park assets and readiness.


