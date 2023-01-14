...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In
Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Wendy L. Hensley begins her orientation as Washington State Horse Park executive director Feb. 1.
Wendy L. Hensley is the Washington State Horse Park’s new executive director in succession of Leslie Thurston, the Horse Park’s Authority Board of Directors announced Tuesday.
Hensley’s orientation is scheduled to begin Feb. 1 as Thurston, the executive director of 15 years, retires and begins a three-year term with the Authority Board this spring. Hensley, Thurston and the Board will also hire an operations manager responsible for park assets and readiness.
With a marketing degree from Washington State University and previous leadership roles at WEO Media (Beaverton, Ore.) and Comprehensive Healthcare (Yakima), Hensley is a horse owner, the former executive director of Whispering Meadows Equestrian Center (Junction City, Ore.) and the former owner of a landscaping and excavation company in Clark County.
Hensley, also the owner/editor of Northwest Rider Magazine (Tigard, Ore.), which grew to a pre-pandemic print and digital circulation of over 20,000 readers, lives with her family in Cle Elum and is eager to serve the community and equestrian enthusiasts.
The 120-acre Horse Park, with a public/private partnership managed by the non-profit Board and online at wahorsepark.org, welcomes regional horses and riders of multiple disciplines, equestrian competitions and pleasure rides amid pine and fir trees on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Kittitas County.