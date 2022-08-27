They’re not just after your picnic baskets and pies anymore.
Upper County communities are experiencing a large number of bear sightings this summer, and wildlife enforcement agencies are encouraging residents to get on board with practices that will help the bears return to their natural habitat without having to euthanize them.
“It’s been a pretty bad year as far as bears go,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Sargent Carlo Pace said of the number of calls received to his department. “We have constant calls and complaints just about every day in the last two months at least.”
Pace said the majority of the calls involve properties that have proximity to forestlands such as Fifth Street in Cle Elum and Arizona and Nevada avenues in Roslyn. He said those areas typically get a few calls a year due to the locations, especially in Roslyn and to a smaller extent in Cle Elum.
“It’s never been this bad,” he said of his experience with calls of this type. “I’ve been in this area almost 10 years, and I have never seen so many bear calls.”
WHAT HOMEOWNERS CAN DO
Pace said the major issue affecting the number of calls for bear sightings is how residents handle their household garbage, as well as any other bear attractants.
“Typically, garbage pickups are on Monday mornings, and you get bear raids all weekend long,” he said of the issue. “People put their stuff out days ahead, and bears smell it. People live right by those greenbelts like Cle Elum Ridge and bears will come right in.”
Pace said he can’t pinpoint whether there is an increase in the local bear population, or if the issue has to do with the population growth in the urban-wildlife interface areas of Upper County, or even if it is a combination of both. One thing he does know, however, is what is attracting the bears to the neighborhoods.
“The garbage is bringing them in,” he said. “Birdfeeders of all shapes and sorts are bringing those bears in. Now that the fruits are out in the trees, those are bringing the bears in as well. You get into a period where some of their natural food sources like berries are not quite there yet, which usually brings the bears away from towns.”
Pace said the major issue with bear attractants in residential areas is that it poses the threat of habituating the bear toward foods that are more convenient than their natural foraging diet.
“If you habituate a bear, it will just keep coming back, because it’s easy food,” he said.
One of the most prominent examples of a bear going after easy food in Upper County was an incident Pace said occurred about two weeks ago when a bear found his way inside a home.
“We think the bear actually leaned on the homeowner’s door,” he said of the incident. “The door had a handle, and it wasn’t locked, and the bear’s paw must have slipped on the handle and opened the door.”
Pace said the bear proceeded to eat approximately 50 pounds of dog food, before helping itself to a selection of cookies that were available in the kitchen. The homeowner’s dogs alerted the residents to the bear, after which Pace said they proceeded to throw objects at the bear to try to scare it off.
“At the end they were able to scare the bear away from the house without incident,” he said of the outcome. “That could have easily turned into something else, having a cornered animal like that.”
EVERYONE PITCHING IN
Along with the garbage and bird feeder issue, Pace said some residents also like to leave out food for animals such as deer, another way he said bears will find their way into the community.
“Mainly, the No. 1 thing is garbage,” he said. “We spend a lot of time speaking with people, more than we’ve ever done. We actually have knocked on doors, handing out door hangers and things like that, explaining to people that this is a problem you can avoid yourself. Bring your garbage in and put it in the garage. Don’t leave it out and that type of thing.”
Pace said the public information campaign has had some success in Upper County, but he said everyone needs to get on board to help alleviate the issue, in that it only takes one constant food source to get the bears coming back.
“We’ll get one particular homeowner that doesn’t do it, and it still brings the bears back,” he said. “It’s either everybody or nobody cleans up after themselves, because these bears will keep coming back.”
With limited enforcement resources, Pace said officers have one last resort to get homeowners in line, which is a fine for negligently feeding wildlife that totals just over $1,000. None of the fines have been issued yet, but he said officers are issuing verbal warnings and documenting all contacts they make with homeowners regarding the issue.
“What we’re telling them is the next time we come out and find garbage that a bear has gone through, and it could have been avoided, you will be cited,” he said. “It shouldn’t have to come down to that because people aren’t taking warnings on this issue.”
With only four enforcement officers in the county, Pace said the constant reminders to homeowners are frustrating when the officers have so many other tasks on their schedule.
“We’re getting pulled left and right on different things and different issues,” he said. “This is something that could be avoided for the most part if people do their part, and we frankly don’t have a lot of time and staff to be chasing these bears. If somebody’s been warned and educated, we’ve taken our time to speak with you and you know what needs to be done, the next time we come out it will be a $1,025 citation.”
Pace said he feels like it is time to have a dialogue with municipalities and waste collection agencies to develop bear-proof canisters that can help alleviate the issue, saying it would be a logical solution to help relieve the burden on homeowners.
“I think it’s a discussion that needs to happen,” he said. “It’s not going away.”
A LAST RESORT
Along with the public information campaign, Pace said officers have set traps for the bears, resulting in the capture of one so far. He said that bear had to be euthanized because it was habituated to eating human-produced attractants.
“It had become so habituated to people and human food that it’s not always productive to relocate these bears,” he said. “If we trap it and put an ear tag on it, tranquilize it, and take it somewhere else far away, the bear is going to come back and find people again.”
Even if the relocated bear didn’t make it back to the neighborhood it once frequented, Pace said other negative outcomes could occur with the habituated creature.
“I don’t want to have that bear I’ve tagged go out into a campground and hurt somebody by accident because they want food,” he said. “I don’t think these bears mean to hurt anybody, but I don’t want that to happen. Any bear that we will trap now will be euthanized, unfortunately, and it would be easy to avoid if people bring their stuff in and clean up after themselves.”