Although local growers had a bit of a challenge at the beginning of their season with inconsistent spring weather, record market prices and logistical improvements coupled with excellent crop quality to finish off a great season.
The cool and wet weather that persisted throughout the Kittitas Valley this spring was a curveball for growers, but Corey Rogers of Ward Rugh said growers worked to adapt to the conditions, especially as they looked at how it affected their first cutting of alfalfa.
“The alfalfa harvest usually starts in early to mid-May,” he said. “We had lots of rainfall still in May and even into early June which presented lots of challenges for most of the first cutting alfalfa to go up. Most of it got rained on during the first cutting.”
Rogers said valley farmers tend to start their first cutting of timothy hay around June 10 in a normal year, but this year was not normal.
“We had such a cool, wet spring even through May that it kind of delayed the timothy harvest a bit as well, which actually worked out in the favor of Kittitas Valley farmers,” he said of the early summer conditions. “The hay wasn’t mature and was still growing well. From June 18, the day before Father’s Day, we had a really nice weather window. We didn’t really have any rain until around the Fourth of July weekend.”
As a result of the slow start and the window of solid weather in the second half of June, Rogers said farmers started cutting at a rapid rate throughout the valley.
“We got the majority of our first cutting timothy in our valley put up in that two-week window,” he said of the growers’ efforts. “Every farmer was doing what they could to get their hay up in that nice weather window, and the hay went up really nice. The quality this year for first cutting timothy, the majority of it came in graded out as at least premium dairy and higher into the horse grades. It was an exceptional year for quality on first-cutting timothy.”
RECORD PRICES
Rogers said a combination of factors contributed to record-setting prices for timothy and alfalfa this season. As COVID restrictions have relaxed, he said more foreign buyers are beginning to make the trip to the valley to physically inspect the product, and he said the record prices were a tough pill to swallow for some of them.
“For the majority of our customers, they were very pleased at the quality of this year’s first cutting, but on the pricing side they were not satisfied with the record-high prices,” he said.
One of the factors Rogers said contributed to the high prices was an extremely short supply in the market as the growing season began. While there sometimes are stocks of carryover product from the previous season, Rogers said Ward Rugh was out of hay to sell by May.
“Everybody was waiting for new crop,” he said of buyer expectations. “People were waiting with all the rains we had in May and early June, and domestic buyers were aggressive, which really pushed prices up on the alfalfa side. The timothy and grass hay market followed suit.”
Adding to the price increases to purchasers is the costs growers are incurring during the season, and Rogers said those have spiked dramatically.
“We know all farmers’ input costs are up,” he said of the cost of growing product in today’s market. “Fuel is up. Fertilizer costs are all up. We knew prices were going to be higher than last year’s crop, we just didn’t know how high, and they came out exceptionally strong for all grades.”
As first cutting began to get put up, Rogers said many overseas buyers were looking for a product that was of a slightly lower quality than what was coming out of the valley, which he said placed a slowdown on the amount of hay being shipped out of the valley.
“Normally in June and July, we are shipping pretty heavy with a new crop,” he said of the first cutting. “This year, June, July, August and even part of September was very slow on the export dairy side.”
Rogers said three main factors contributed to why exporters were slow during the summer months, one of which being the record high prices, and another being the weak Japanese Yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar. He said the major reason for the summer slowdown involved the logistical bottlenecks that have faced exporters during the pandemic.
“Coming out of COVID, the ocean carriers still had very sporadic export schedules,” he said. “In mid-April and through the end of May, we shipped a lot of hay over to Japan. In some weeks, you had two or three vessels arriving at the same time, so they got massive amounts of 2021 crop all arriving at the same time. They had an abundant supply of hay overseas, so they had a lot of inventory they had to work through.”
As a result of receiving much of last year’s crop at the same time, Rogers said buyers were a bit more hesitant to pay the record high prices until they worked through their existing stock of feed.
“They didn’t really need the hay during the summer months,” he said. “It’s very easy to sell high-quality hay, so we were very pleased and happy with how the harvest went up, but the dynamics of movement weren’t there yet.”
Despite the slow movement during the summer, Rogers said he is beginning to see signs and indications that some of his customers are ready to begin buying the high-quality product that local growers put up this season.
“They had to work through this abundant supply of product overseas,” he said. “We’re finally seeing now that we’re getting orders for October processing for November arrival.”