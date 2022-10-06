Support Local Journalism


Although local growers had a bit of a challenge at the beginning of their season with inconsistent spring weather, record market prices and logistical improvements coupled with excellent crop quality to finish off a great season.

The cool and wet weather that persisted throughout the Kittitas Valley this spring was a curveball for growers, but Corey Rogers of Ward Rugh said growers worked to adapt to the conditions, especially as they looked at how it affected their first cutting of alfalfa.

