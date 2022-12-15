...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and the Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may lift into a low stratus layer
and then it will mainly cause impacts on the ridge tops and
where the stratus layer meets the terrain along mountain range
slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Historical Society hosts its annual meeting and open house on Wednesday at the historical museum.
The Kittitas County Historical Society will reflect on its 61st anniversary, and hold its annual election of board members and officers on Wednesday as part of the yearly meeting and open house.
As part of the evening, Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer will address the board and discuss plans to renovate the building.
Thayer submitted a grant proposal earlier this year to instigate a three-phase renovation plan to restore the historical building both inside and outside.
The grant proposal was submitted to the Heritage Capital Project Grant through the Washington State Historical Society. Thayer estimates Phase I will cost an estimated $720,000 and the entire project is expected to run about $1.7 million.
Phase I is expected to begin in July 2023 to June 30, 2025.
“We would hopefully go for future funding and get this done through two or three funding cycles,” she said. “We have an idea of what it’s going to take. But it’s like any house repair, you have new discoveries that weren’t planned. We’re working on a fairly fluid timeline, but it’s ultimately going to be funding driven.”
The building itself is a valuable piece of Ellensburg history, dating back to the late 1880s, when Edward P. Cadwell and J. C. Lloyd partnered to build a new building following the Great Ellensburg Fire that devastated downtown on July 4, 1889.
From the ashes of devastation came something of historical significance, which is still standing today. The Lloyd-Cadwell Building was built as a 60-foot by 80-foot, two-floor building for $15,000.
“When we first moved in, we did a restoration of the front façade, restoring it back to its early time period,” said Thayer, who confirmed the museum purchased the building in 1974 and has expanded it to 9,000 square feet of display space.
“But over the years, the brick has deteriorated. We had a study done and the report does state that it is the highest priority and vital to the long-term health of the structure.”
The annual meeting runs between 5-6 p.m. where guests will hear a report of the museum activities from 2022, and a highlight of what plans are in store for the museum in 2023 including the building renovation project.
The Holiday Open House is from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to view new and updated exhibits throughout the Museum, enjoy holiday refreshments and music, and visit with other museum supporters.