historical society

Historical Society hosts its annual meeting and open house on Wednesday at the historical museum.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Historical Society will reflect on its 61st anniversary, and hold its annual election of board members and officers on Wednesday as part of the yearly meeting and open house.

As part of the evening, Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer will address the board and discuss plans to renovate the building.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you