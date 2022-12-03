The first real snowfall of the year stacked up outside the door, giving a fresh indication the Christmas holiday season is finally here.
The fragrant smell of oils rose from Jodi Danielle’s booth just inside the door. TruHealth Ayurveda in Cle Elum was one of 16 vendors on display at the Holiday Market Wednesday night at the Pine Street Events, 404 N. Pine St.
The idea behind the Holiday Market is to give exposure to small cottage businesses, many of which are operating online out of private homes and allow shoppers an opportunity to find unique gifts.
“It’s nice to have this space right in the downtown on Pine Street. The Holiday Market is all about getting small cottage businesses more exposure,” Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Gemma Withrow said.
“It’s an opportunity for them and the community to see what’s being produced locally and to have access to that. It’s positive for the merchants and gives people looking for unique gifts for the holidays a place to come and browse.”
The market also gives exposure to the downtown businesses on Pine Street and the iconic downtown district every Wednesday evening from Dec. 7 to 21.
Toy Stable Inc. owner Chris Fowler opened his business two weeks ago at 505 N. Pearl St., taking over the 4,000-square-foot former Sears building. His display was set up midway down the corridor of vendor booths with shoppers moving from business to business.
He opened his store two weeks ago and Toys Stable Inc. was the only vendor participating in the Holiday Market with an actual building. The rest operated online from a private residence.
“We’re originally from Tacoma. My wife (Ann) and I moved over here in October and opened the store two weeks ago,” Fowler said. “Our goal was to be ready for the Christmas season and this Holiday Market is a perfect opportunity to get some exposure and get to know other business owners in the area.
“Ellensburg is night and day different than the Westside. The people here are so friendly and accommodating and we’re looking forward to serving the community.”
Re Hart and her husband, Larry, played The Mule in their acoustic duo Spiced Rye for the First Friday Art Walk. On Wednesday night previous, Re was there in support of her other artistic venture, Hart Strings ‘n Lace, which fashions earrings and jewelry out of used guitar strings.
“I go to art shows in the Northwest, but this is an opportunity to have a presence in downtown Ellensburg around the holidays,” Hart said. “I have a band and play the guitar. My art gives me a chance to make something artistic from the used strings from our own instruments.
“I also have an agreement with Ted (Eastman) at Boogie Man. He saves me all of the strings from the instruments he works on. Instead of throwing them away, I turn them into jewelry and earrings. There’s a connection to creativity, not only through my music but the art is also connected to my music.”
Silversmith Julia Wickerath is originally from Ellensburg, graduating from EHS in 2015. Her college education took her to Laramie, Wyoming, where she studied at the University of Wyoming.
She sat at her booth Wednesday night, quietly tapping as she shaped a piece she was currently working on.
“I started making jewelry on the fifth floor of my dorm room and it’s blossomed into this business, Stampede Jewelry,” she said. “I love going to rodeos and other events. I also have some of my jewelry at locations in town, but most of my sales are done online.
“I started coming to the Night Market last year at the Gard Vintner to get some exposure. The marketing at these markets is second to none. I’ve been to quite a few markets here in Washington, Colorado and Wyoming and this is the best one I’ve been to in terms of marketing and exposure.”
Independent consultant Marissa Kentworthy’s Arbonne venue was a display of various wellness options.
“Arbonne has been around for years, but it’s more like a network marketing business,” she said. “We believe in a holistic approach to beauty, health and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out.
“We innovate using premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research with high standards for safety. Arbonne products are Vegan, cruelty-free and formulated gluten-free.”
The Holiday Market will operate every Wednesday through Dec. 21, allowing shoppers and vendors to share the holiday through a unique buying process on Pine Street.