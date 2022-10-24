holiday night market

Pine Street will take on a holiday glow on Wednesday nights with the four-week Holiday Night Market, which gets underway Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 21.

 Daily Record file

The success of the initial Holiday Night Market at the Gard Vintners last year is going to roll on at Pine Street Events, 404 North Pine Street.

