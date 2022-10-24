Pine Street will take on a holiday glow on Wednesday nights with the four-week Holiday Night Market, which gets underway Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 21.
The success of the initial Holiday Night Market at the Gard Vintners last year is going to roll on at Pine Street Events, 404 North Pine Street.
The unique shopping experience is the result of a partnership between the Ellensburg Downtown Association and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
“This market is the perfect opportunity to showcase our local cottage businesses and give the members of our community a chance to shop from them,” said Gemma Withrow, Event Coordinator at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
“I look forward to partnering with the Ellensburg Downtown Association on this Holiday Night Market. Both organizations strive to create a positive experience for the public and small businesses.”
The EDA sponsored Ellensburg Night Market has brought small businesses to the downtown to advertise their products and sell their homemade goods to the public over the past couple of years.
This past summer, the market was hosted by The Early Bird Eatery and drew the participation of over 40 vendors. The idea was created by Night Market Event Coordinator, Lindsey Boisso based on her travels overseas.
“There are weekly night markets scattered everywhere that provide food, craft, and entertainment for locals and visitors, it was a great opportunity to create an outlet for small businesses,” she said.