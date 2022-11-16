People up and down the valley will be making holiday moments to remember throughout the season with Thanksgiving celebrations to Christmas cheer.
By the time it takes to clear the Thanksgiving dishes, it will be time for the annual Make Moments to Remember in Downtown Ellensburg and ring in the Christmas Festival of Lights in Roslyn.
Both celebrations in lower and upper county will usher in the Christmas season on Nov. 25
ELLENSBURG
The annual Moments to Remember event in Downtown Ellensburg is a hometown tradition and a great way to kick off the holiday season, Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director Brenda DeVore said.
It’s expected to be a family night to remember with live performances up and down the avenue and the annual tree lighting at Rotary Pavilion.
Central Washington Dance Academy and Dub Step Studio will bring the dance with performances throughout the night at the Scott Rollins State Farm Insurance Stage, 400 N. Pearl Street.
There will also be previews of the Nutcracker 2022 by Ellensburg Dance Ensemble in partnership with Central Washington University dance, theatre, and music programs at The Studio Stage, 307 North Main Street.
In addition to a night of dance and song, The Hotel Windrow will host Noel: A Celtic Christmas Evening of Music and Poetry.
With plans to develop Unity Park on Pearl Street already in the making, this is expected to be the final Moments to Remember celebration at Rotary Pavilion.
This year will showcase the annual tree lighting countdown with the petting zoo, live performances and tree lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with performances by Voices of the Valley and Make Music Ellensburg.
The Ellensburg schedule is as follows:
• Rotary Pavilion- corner of Pearl Street and 4th Ave.
• 3 p.m. — Petting zoo, hot cocoa and treats from The Menashtash Grange
• 4:30 to 7 p.m. — Rotary Pavilion Live Performances and Tree Lighting
• 6:15 p.m. — Voices of The Valley and Make Music Ellensburg
• Santa and Mrs. Clause arrive
• Tree Lighting Countdown
• Candle Lit Carols
Scott Rollins State Farm Insurance Stage — 400 North Pearl Street
• 5:00 — 5:20 p.m. — The Skaters Dance and Santa’s Workshop by Central Washington Dance Academy
• 5:30 — 6:15 p.m. — Dub Step Studio
• 6:30 — 6:50 p.m. — The Skaters Dance and Santa’s Workshop by Central Washington Dance Academy
The Studio Stage — 307 North Main Street
•4:30 – 6 p.m. — Previews of the Nutcracker 2022 by Ellensburg Dance Ensemble in partnership with Central Washington University dance, theatre, and music
• 6:30 — 8 p.m. Streets of Bethlehem Live Nativity — enter from 4th Avenue between Pearl and Pine Street
The Roslyn Downtown Association is proud to present the Christmas and Festival of Lights, which gets underway at 5 p.m. with Christmas music by Georgeson Twin Productions.
The Mountain Voices Children’s Choir will deliver a spirited performance from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. and the main event, the annual lighting of the tree, is scheduled at 6 p.m. in front of the NWIC Building, followed the Main Street Festival of Lights parade at 6:10 p.m.
On Dec. 24, the Roslyn Fire Department’s Magical Community Tradition – Christmas Eve with Santa is scheduled for 7 p.m. in front of the NWIC Building.