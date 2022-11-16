Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


People up and down the valley will be making holiday moments to remember throughout the season with Thanksgiving celebrations to Christmas cheer.

By the time it takes to clear the Thanksgiving dishes, it will be time for the annual Make Moments to Remember in Downtown Ellensburg and ring in the Christmas Festival of Lights in Roslyn.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you