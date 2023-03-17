The sixth-grade KC Wildcats finished second in the 10th Washington State Middle School Basketball Championships' Silver division March 10-12 in Spokane. Back row (from left): Coach Jeff Cochran, Paisley Cochran, Natalie Leist, Kendall Rinta, Maya Nevarez, Ella Henderson, Cassidy Seldal, Mila Reasoner and Coach Buzz Reasoner. Front row: Quinn Watterson, Brea Potucek, Nikile Lewis, Olivia Burson, Coach Vanessa Seldal.
Ellensburg’s fifth-grade girls' basketball team, pictured at its qualifying tournament in Cle Elum, reached the 10th Washington State Middle School Basketball Championships' Gold division March 10-12 in Spokane. Back row: Coach Nate Standish, Stella Raap, Hannah Seldal, Harper Lester, Tess Nemrow, Kinsley Shaw. Front row: Claire Mays, Brooklyn Bostwick, Avery Lester, Taynum Standish.
COURTESY OF VANESSA SELDAL
Ellensburg’s KC Wildcats are one of Washington’s top sixth grade girls' basketball teams in their second Amateur Athletic Union year.
The Wildcats reached the 10th Washington State Middle School Basketball Championship’s Silver final out of Pool B before falling 47-11 to Gig Harbor Tides Blue on March 12 in Spokane.
Paisley Cochran, Natalie Leist, Kendall Rinta, Maya Nevarez, Ella Henderson, Cassidy Seldal, Mila Reasoner, Quinn Watterson, Brea Potucek, Nikile Lewis and Olivia Burson, coached by Vanessa Seldal, Jeff Cochran and Buzz Reasoner, won their first four games of the weekend invitational after qualifying second out of the Eastmont Winter Classic in February in East Wenatchee.
“The girls played the best I’ve ever seen, and they played as well as we knew they could,” said Vanessa Seldal of the weekend that also featured Gold and Club divisions for grades four through eight. “They have a lot of ability as a team. I could not be prouder.”
KC beat Aberdeen 27-15 March 10 and got past Zillah 40-30 on March 11 at The Warehouse Athletic Facility. The Wildcats also ran through Cedar Park Christian 38-17 in the quarterfinals March 11 at The Warehouse and survived Arlington 26-22 in the semifinals March 12 at Centennial Middle School.
“These girls came together as a team and battled their way to the championship game,” Seldal said.
The Wildcats are a team of starters from both Ellensburg teams that began their seasons in October 2022 in places like Cle Elum and Quincy on the way to the Santa Hoop Classic at Central Washington University.
“It’s pretty sweet on the heels of the state championship,” said Seldal in reference to the Ellensburg High School girls' basketball team’s second Class 2A title in a row. “The competition was tough and our girls rose to the challenge.”
The Wildcats will take the spring off as girls play rugby and softball, and they’ll reconvene after the middle school basketball season.
“The goal was to get girls ready for middle school ball, and they’re ready,” Vanessa Seldal said.
Ellensburg’s fifth-grade team of Stella Raap, Hannah Seldal, Harper Lester, Tess Nemrow, Kinsley Shaw, Claire Mays, Brooklyn Boshwick, Avery Lester and Taynum Standish, coached by Nate Standish, also qualified to the Gold Division but did not place as Mercer Island won it all against Skyline Silver.
At The Podium, the fifth-graders beat Sumner 30-28 and fell 20-5 to Issaquah Gold and 30-16 to Bonney Lake on March 11, before Tahoma took a 28-14 win March 12.