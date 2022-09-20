CLE ELUM – More than half of Kittitas County residents are considered “rent-burdened,” spending up to 50% of their income on housing or doubling up to afford housing.
The impact is especially difficult for families with children, increasing the need for both affordable housing and other family-oriented services.
With the purchase of five acres this summer, HopeSource is taking its first step toward building a multi-purpose facility to provide basic needs and promote supportive community in Upper Kittitas County, entitled Teanaway Court.
The multi-service facility will be the first of its kind in the area, according to the press release, providing an expanded food bank and affordable housing within a welcoming neighborhood environment.
“We’re excited to begin the process of making Teanaway Court the heart of the community,” said Craig Kelly, Director of Affordable Housing for HopeSource.
“As need for our services has grown, it’s become apparent we need to expand our reach and make healthy food and safe housing accessible for more people in Upper County, an area that’s historically been underserved.”
Other uses for the property include the possibility of a childcare center or other family-friendly services.
Planning is in the early stages, according to the press release, for the property near East Fourth Street and Floral Avenue. Much of the progress will depend on funding from congressional appropriations, the Washington State Housing Trust Fund, tax credits, Kittitas County funds and local donations.
The Teanaway project will also increase the affordable housing options in the area. The 40 units will include 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for people with disabilities and families with five or more members.
“Reducing poverty starts with building thriving communities,” Kelly said. “While Teanaway Court is designed for low-income families and vulnerable seniors, we know the best way to improve quality of life in a community is to make sure everyone is safe, healthy and housed.”
Food insecurity is a primary concern among low-income households, Kelly said. This project will allow HopeSource to move its food bank from cramped quarters on Pennsylvania Avenue to a space designed for participants to easily shop for food at no cost and take part in nutrition classes.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023, with development occurring in phases.