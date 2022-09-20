Teanaway Court.

HopeSource is taking its first step toward building a multi-purpose facility in Cle Elum to provide basic needs and promote supportive community in Upper Kittitas County, entitled Teanaway Court.

 Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CLE ELUM – More than half of Kittitas County residents are considered “rent-burdened,” spending up to 50% of their income on housing or doubling up to afford housing.

The impact is especially difficult for families with children, increasing the need for both affordable housing and other family-oriented services.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you