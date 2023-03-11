HopeSource Ellensburg has announced the opening of Pine Place Apartments, 101 Pine Street, for unhoused young adults between the ages of 18 and 24.
“Too many young people in our community don’t have a safe, stable place to live. Once they turn 18, many services and safety nets are no longer an option,” HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said.
“Housing is a foundational element to building a successful future. With Pine Place, more unhoused young people will get the resources, education opportunities, medical care, mental health services and community connections they need to move forward in life.”
Stalder Enterprises developed the 19-unit building on Pine and First, and HopeSource purchased the complex with the idea of providing temporary housing to help young people get on their feet.
“It’s not intended to be a permanent residence, but more of a stepping stone to get them housed. From the get-go, it wasn’t a HopeSource project, but they purchased the complex for their development,” Community Development Director Jamey Ayling said. “Residency will be on a rotating basis. People will be there three to six months, then they’ll get on their feet, and then there will be room for the next people needing assistance.”
Pine Place residents will work with the HopeSource staff to get help with education and career opportunities, long-term stability planning and basic life skills.
The complex’s downtown location gives residents access to the resources, such as public transportation, grocery stores and parks, which are all within a few blocks.
“Beyond connecting residents to basic services and essentials, HopeSource is helping Pine Place residents access needed technology to build their education or to help look for jobs,” said Grindle. “Having computers and Wi-Fi access onsite helps reduce the barrier between residents and new opportunities, bringing them closer to achieving their goals.”
HopeSource is a nonprofit that provides access to housing, food security, transportation and other vital social services in Central Washington.