HopeSource Ellensburg has announced the opening of Pine Place Apartments, 101 Pine Street, for unhoused young adults between the ages of 18 and 24.

“Too many young people in our community don’t have a safe, stable place to live. Once they turn 18, many services and safety nets are no longer an option,” HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said.


