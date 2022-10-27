HopeSource has relocated its office into the renovated Ellensburg train depot building, which includes 10,000 square feet of office and meeting space, parking for transportation buses, and a lobby featuring railway memorabilia and historical artifacts that share the story of the railroad in Kittitas County.
HopeSource has relocated its office into the renovated Ellensburg train depot building, which includes 10,000 square feet of office and meeting space, parking for transportation buses, and a lobby featuring railway memorabilia and historical artifacts that share the story of the railroad in Kittitas County.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The Ellensburg train depot lobby will be open to the public during office hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting in December.
The historic train depot in Ellensburg represented an opportunity to new arrivals to the Kittitas Valley looking for work and a place to call home.
The renovated building includes 10,000 square feet of office and meeting space, parking for transportation buses, and a lobby featuring railway memorabilia and historical artifacts that share the story of the railroad in Kittitas County.
“Just as the depot represented a new beginning for people who traveled to the area in the past looking for opportunity and a home, HopeSource’s physical presence at the depot signifies a fresh start and a new beginning for the vulnerable people in our community today,” HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said.
HopeSource, which is still in process of purchasing the depot from the nonprofit group Friends of the Northern Pacific Train Depot, will continue to preserve the brick and sandstone building that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 and served as the primary point of entry to Kittitas Valley for much of the 20th century. Construction of the depot was completed in 1910.
The historic nature of the site provides the nonprofit an opportunity to raise public awareness of its mission and the 50-year land-lease agreement with Burlington Northern will strengthen HopeSource’s physical presence in the heart of downtown Ellensburg, Grindle said.
With an increased physical footprint, the space will allow also HopeSource to serve the needs of the growing communities around Central Washington.
“As a community partner to people in Kittitas County for more than 50 years, relocating our headquarters to the historic train depot gives us a secure home for at least another 50 years to continue to serve the most vulnerable people in our community,” Grindle said.
“We’ve experienced a significant increase in demand for essential services like affordable housing and food resources in recent years and the need continues to grow.”
The depot lobby will be open to the public during office hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting in December.
The nonprofit that provides access to housing, food security, transportation and in Central Washington, will host a public open house on Nov. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at the depot, 606 W. Third Ave.