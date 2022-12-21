Support Local Journalism


With Valerie “Sunshine” Huerta and Samantha Bowman’s back-to-back single-game record outings, the Central Washington University women’s basketball team kept the Great Northwest Athletic Conference reigns.

Huerta, a 5-foot, 4-inch sophomore point guard of Whittier, Calif., and the GNAC Player of the Week, set Wildcat and GNAC women’s records of 46 points and 18 made field goals in a 92-44 win against the NAIA’s Walla Walla (College Place) Monday at Ellensburg High School.


