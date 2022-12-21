...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 3
Asher Cai (21), Ashley Schow (22), Valerie Huerta (10) and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference-leading Central Washington University women’s basketball team continue their best start since 2006-07.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Valerie Huerta set a pair of Central Washington University and Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball single-game records with 46 points on 18 field goals against Walla Walla Monday at Ellensburg High School.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Asher Cai (21), Ashley Schow (22), Valerie Huerta (10) and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference-leading Central Washington University women’s basketball team continue their best start since 2006-07.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Valerie Huerta set a pair of Central Washington University and Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball single-game records with 46 points on 18 field goals against Walla Walla Monday at Ellensburg High School.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Samantha Bowman set a new Central Washington and Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball single-game record with 31 rebounds against Whitman Saturday at Yakima Valley Community College.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
With Valerie “Sunshine” Huerta and Samantha Bowman’s back-to-back single-game record outings, the Central Washington University women’s basketball team kept the Great Northwest Athletic Conference reigns.
Huerta, a 5-foot, 4-inch sophomore point guard of Whittier, Calif., and the GNAC Player of the Week, set Wildcat and GNAC women’s records of 46 points and 18 made field goals in a 92-44 win against the NAIA’s Walla Walla (College Place) Monday at Ellensburg High School.
Two days earlier, she led a 79-52 rout of NCAA Division III’s Whitman (Walla Walla) with 24 points, three rebounds and five assists at Yakima Valley Community College.
Bowman, a 6-foot-3 redshirt senior center of Zillah, pulled down 31 rebounds — a Central and GNAC high improving on Bria Thames of Saint Martin’s (29) from Jan. 18, 2020 – in a 19-point, five-assist double-double against Whitman and, as 12 of her boards were offensive, she’s tied with Dara Zack of Saint Martin’s (Dec. 12, 2010) for the most in a GNAC contest.
“Honestly, I couldn’t have done it without the help of the guards,” said Bowman, who’s up to Division II’s eighth-most single-game rebounds, in a CWU news release. “They do such a great job finding me in almost every possession and giving me great passes. I also want to shout out Kiera Bush. I go against her every day in practice, and I can wholeheartedly say she has helped me become a better, more physical player. Constantly going hard in everything, especially rebounds, really helps me prepare for games and push me to pursue the ball every time.”
The GNAC Team of the Week Wildcats (10-1 overall, 2-0 GNAC), off to their best start since they opened 9-2 in 2006-07’s 17-10 campaign, are scheduled to come back from the holidays with a 6:30 p.m. tilt Dec. 29 at No. 21 Montana State Billings (11-2, 2-0), against which they’re 15-18 since 2003, to air on the msubsports YouTube page.
Central will close 2022 at Seattle Pacific in a 2 p.m. contest Dec. 31, to broadcast on the SPU Sports YouTube page.
“We will see how well our preseason served us quickly upon our return with a tough road trip at Montana State-Billings and Seattle Pacific,” Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “Sunny had a phenomenal game and it’s fun to see her come into her own and be herself out on the floor.”
Huerta’s 21.5-point, 2.6-rebound, 3.3-assist, 1.3-steal average is second in GNAC scoring to Simon Fraser junior guard/forward Jessica Wisotzki (24.4 points), and Bowman (19 points, a conference-high 15.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals and a block) is third as Central runs the GNAC’s best offense (82 points per) with the top scoring margin (+21.2).
Tori Maeda, a 5-foot-6 redshirt junior guard of Honolulu, leads the GNAC with 4.6 assists, and Ashley Schow, a 6-foot-1 freshman forward of Tenino, leads the conference in field goal percentage (.654).
Central is the conference’s best in field goal percentage (.473), field goal defense (.333), 3-pointers made (10.1 per game), 3-point defense (.242), rebounding offense (46.4), defensive rebounds (33.8) and assists (18).
Billings, featuring junior forward Dyauni Boyce (11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals), allows a conference-low 54.1 points per game and leads the conference in free throw percentage (.768).
Wildcat men
head to Billings
The Central men’s basketball team (4-7 overall, 0-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) takes a three-game win streak to Montana State Billings (8-4, 2-0), against which the Wildcats are 23-8 since 2006, for a 4:15 p.m. contest Dec. 29 after its 87-59 rout of Walla Walla Monday at YVCC.
Camron McNeil (three rebounds, an assist and two steals), Samaad Hector (10 rebounds, an assist and a block), Colby Gennett (two rebounds and a steal) and Matt Poquette (five rebounds and an assist) scored 23, 15, 11 and 10 respective points as Isaiah Banks and Brock Gilbert facilitated.
“I felt like we started off a little bit tight, a little slow tonight, but about five minutes in we were able to knock some shots down,” said Central coach Brandon Rinta Monday. “I thought Cam got us going a little bit and then the rest of the starters followed. I thought for the most part our starters carried us tonight. Brock and Isaiah did a great job getting everyone involved combining for 13 assists. Matt and Samaad did a great job rebounding and scoring when the opportunity presented itself, and then Cam was really good offensively tonight making shots for us.”
McNeil goes for 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and an assist per game as Central carries an 11.8-point scoring surplus, and Yellowjackets senior guard Carrington Wiggins averages 17.8 points as Billings scores and allows 70.2.