steve olson

Steve Olson

The 2021-2023 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau program marches on Thursday night with an informative night with writer Steve Olson, whose topic will discuss Atomic Washington: Our Nuclear Past, Present, and Future at the Kittitas County Historical Museum.

Olson’s most recent book is entitled, “The Apocalypse Factory: Plutonium and the Making of the Atomic Age.” His books have been nominated in several local and national awards.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

