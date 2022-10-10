The 2021-2023 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau program marches on Thursday night with an informative night with writer Steve Olson, whose topic will discuss Atomic Washington: Our Nuclear Past, Present, and Future at the Kittitas County Historical Museum.
Olson’s most recent book is entitled, “The Apocalypse Factory: Plutonium and the Making of the Atomic Age.” His books have been nominated in several local and national awards.
He has been a consultant writer for the National Academy of Sciences, the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and other national scientific organizations.
Washington has two operating nuclear reactors, one of which provides the state with 10% of its electricity. Radioactive substances are used to cure diseases, build airplanes, detect pollutants, and power smoke detectors. Further, Naval Base Kitsap has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons deployed anywhere in the country.
Drawing from history, science, and popular culture, Olson reveals the many influences of nuclear materials on Washington state, and the many ways in which it has been a pioneer in the atomic age.
At the center of every nuclear weapon in the United States is a small pit of radioactive material manufactured at a top-secret facility in Eastern Washington, a facility which today remains the most radiologically contaminated site in the Western hemisphere.
Washington state’s role, the Seattle-based author said, in the nuclear era ranges far beyond the construction, operation, and ongoing cleanup of the Hanford nuclear reservation.
The Speakers Bureau Program In communities throughout Washington state presenters give free public presentations on history, politics, music, philosophy, spiritual traditions, and everything in between.
The roster of over 30 Speakers Bureau presenters is made up of professors, artists, activists, historians, performers, journalists, and others — all chosen not only for their expertise, but also for their ability to inspire discussion with people of all ages and backgrounds.
The Speakers Bureau program is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the State of Washington via the Office of the Secretary of State, the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service at Washington State University, and generous contributions from other businesses, foundations, and individuals.