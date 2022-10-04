Colville tribal member Arnold Cleveland’s traditional flute music carried out over a sea of faces gathered to pay tribute to his grandmother Ida Nason Aronica Friday evening as a capacity audience of tribal members, city council members, and community members gathered for the historic dedication of Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School.
Ida died in 1992 at the age of 103. She is buried in the family graveyard atop a sagebrush covered hill in the northeast corner of the family ranch.
Ida Nason Aronica was a prominent tribal woman in the Kittitas Valley and was instrumental in preserving the cultural heritage of the Kittitas Band during her lifetime.
She was the great-granddaughter of Chief Owhi, and another important figure in Ellensburg history. According to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, the Nason family was influential in the land transaction with the Ellensburg Rodeo in 1923, which continues today a century later.
The Ellensburg School District made Washington history by being the first district in the state to name a school after a local female Native American leader.
“She wouldn’t have wanted to have her name on the side of a building and stuff like that,” her son Allen Aronica said with a smile, remembering a humble woman. “But if she was around to see this, she would appreciate the chance to keep on teaching people.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. It was kind of a roller coaster run with all of the changes and COVID, but this is a good way to honor her.”
The Ellensburg School District narrowed the naming selections to three names, including Owhi, the great warrior Chief of the Kittitas Band of Northwest Plateau Indians, and Che-lo-han, which was the largest Indian encampment in Kittitas County, before selecting Ida Nason Aronica.
It named the inter-courtyard Che-lo-han, a modern-day gathering place, and recognize Chief Owhi’s accomplishments with a biography display.
Directional signs such as office or band room or exit, are listed in both English and the Kittitas language, Sahaptin. Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School is the first of its kind in Washington state.
“I would say this is the highlight of my career,” Ellensburg superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “It shows our values and brings all cultures together. That’s really the heart of what our school’s about.
“I love what the Aronica family members said about her developing her culture and a society where there was value in everything. I think it’s a step in the right direction and a tribute to Ida’s legacy to education.”
FIRST INHABITANTS
The first inhabitants of the Kittitas Valley were the Psch-wan-wap-pams (Stony Ground People), also known as the Kittitas band of the Upper Yakama. When Lewis and Clark passed through the Northwest in the early 1800s, there were thousands of combined Yakama and Kittitas in the area.
The valley was a gathering place. The old Indian racetrack is still traceable in the Naneum area where bands would gather to feast, sing and dance.
All that is integrated into the learning process with displays in the main entrance and around the school. The natural light throughout is another added feature to Father Sky and Mother Earth.
As the district offered tours of the new school Friday night, many people had the opportunity to view the items, baskets, photographs and beadwork on display in the main gallery.
“The displays are from the Ida Nason Aronica family collection,” Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer said. “There are shared spaces with other educational work.
“There are huckleberry baskets made by Ida Aronica herself. There are photographs of Ida and her family. There are basket weaves made by other family members. It’s just a beautiful display and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with the school district.”
As Davis Washines, whose Yakama name is Yellowash, sat on the stage after giving the closing prayer, he reflected on what had just happened.
“I went to residential boarding school, and we weren’t even allowed to speak our own language,” the 70-year-old elder said, holding his hand out, indicating he’s been hit with a ruler on the knuckles for doing so.
“Some of our best teachers were our grandparents, our parents, so what this school represents is a place to come and learn. For Ellensburg School District to recognize Ida Nason Aronica carries a bond of significance among the tribal people. To be not only recognized, but also to be recognized as a teacher is important. She was a leader in many ways.”
Ida lived to be 103 years old. She was significant in shaping the history of the community and generations of her family still call the Kittitas Valley home.
Her granddaughter Sia Aronica was on the naming committee. She graduated from Central Washington University in 1998 where she had the support of a Native American group on campus.
Her generation has made gallant attempts to reconnect and learn more about various cultures and the language to each nation, she said.
“I know (Ida) would be flabbergasted (they named a school after her). As her granddaughter, she is the reason I am learning the language and my heritage and culture. It is all because of her. I want to continue to learn and teach my kids and other Native kids about the history to carry on the work grandmother was doing for our people,” Sia said.
“That’s why I think it is so important what the Ellensburg School District is doing. Our kids need something positive to being Native. I didn’t know about my ancestor Owhi until we started researching the background for the school naming. So, this is important.
“Native kids need to know about their culture and their people and not just list themselves as ‘Something other,’ in the racial content on the ballot when they go to vote.”