World-class mushers will compete Jan. 21 to Feb. 3 in the three-race Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.

The challenge, online at idahosleddogchallenge.com, features a 300-mile Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier, a 100-mile race in which Scott White of Snohomish finished second last year, and a Warm Lake stage race for new enthusiasts, according to a news release.


