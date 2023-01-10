World-class mushers will compete Jan. 21 to Feb. 3 in the three-race Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.
The challenge, online at idahosleddogchallenge.com, features a 300-mile Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier, a 100-mile race in which Scott White of Snohomish finished second last year, and a Warm Lake stage race for new enthusiasts, according to a news release.
The 300-mile run is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states.
“Mushers will tell you this is a very, very atypical race,” Idaho Sled Dog Challenge co-founder and trail coordinator Dave Looney said. “Our elevation change is 36,000 feet, which is greater than the Iditarod. They call it a 500-mile race packed into 300 miles, so the dog care, pacing and attention they have to pay to the terrain is really important because there’s a lot of up and down. One musher said the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is like climbing Mt. Everest—twice.”
Valley County Pathways is grooming miles of trail before the 300-mile race’s Jan. 29 ceremonial start at the McCall Activity Barn, and organizers are performing vet checks and auctioning off sled dog rides with contending mushers. Fans can bid for “the adventure of a lifetime”—a private 2023 Iditarod tour package for two.
Eight mushers are registered for the 300-mile race, 11 including White are signed up for the 100-mile race, and eight are competing in the Warm Lake stage race.
The event operates with a U.S. Forest Service special-use permit that allows for 25 mushers and dog teams between the 300-mile and 100-mile races, and welcomes 15 mushers to the Warm Lake stage race.
Organizer Jerry Wortley said this year’s roster boasts Iditarod and Yukon Quest veterans including 2018 and 2020 ISDC 300-mile-race champion Jessie Royer, born in Idaho, raised on a Montana cattle ranch and considered one of the mushing world’s top contenders after placing third in the Iditarod in 2019 and 2020 and 13th in 2021. She made the Iditarod’s top 10 in each of the last eight years and will compete again this year.
This year the ISDC attracts teams from eight states and Canada, and the roster includes Montanans Josi Thyr and Nicole Lombardi—last year’s winners in the 300- and 100-mile races—plus a married couple, a father and son, a son and mother, and two brothers.
Six Idahoans are set to compete, while the remaining mushers hail from California, Colorado, Michigan, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
Wortley says the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge boasts top-notch veterinarians, too.
“We have some great vets from the West Central Mountains and from the Boise area and they’ve all worked on the Iditarod,” Wortley said. “As part of our safety regimen we insist on great dog care, so we have a lot of medical talent. We want to see the sport flourish, and we can’t do that without taking good care of our animals.”
Looney says they couldn’t stage the race without help from Valley County’s trail groomers and the local snowmobilers, too.
“Our race course has to be groomed, because there’s so much vertical that the dogs can’t pull sleds uphill in deep snow,” Looney said. “There’s a very symbiotic and extremely important relationship between race organizers and the trail groomers and local snowmobilers, who are very dedicated to helping keep the races going.”
Spectators can follow the races online day and night via GPS sled trackers or by visiting five road-accessible checkpoints.
The 300-mile and 100-mile races start at the Lake Cascade checkpoint like last year, with the former race finishing there, too, and the latter race finishing at the Wye Trailhead and Campground Checkpoint near New Meadows.
There are three other road-accessible checkpoints: the Little Ski Hill in McCall, the Platt Warming Hut on West Mountain Rd. in Donnelly, and Wellington Snow Park in Smiths Ferry. A sixth checkpoint at 3rd Fork Cabin is not accessible by road.
Organizers request that spectators leave their dogs at home after last year’s incident in which a spectator’s dog caused a sled dog team to take a tumble at the start of the 100-mile race.