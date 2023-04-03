It’s not the same without Micah Narte this spring.
After becoming an All-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference second-team pitcher and first baseman with the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School varsity baseball team as an eighth grader last spring, the 5-foot, 7-inch, 130-pound Bainbridge Island native was a varsity quarterback and outside linebacker as a freshman this fall.
He passed away from injuries sustained in a snowboarding accident Jan. 8 at Alpental Ski Area in North Bend.
“The day after it happened, we had a big vigil out here on the field and had stuff on the mound for him and had a candlelight service that Monday evening,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn baseball coach Mike Halverson. “Then there was the more formal memorial they had in the middle school gym.
“Recently, it would have been his birthday on the 23rd, and everybody got together down at the lake and had a bonfire and shared memories to celebrate him. Go figure, it was a windy, rainy, snowy evening, and we were like, ‘This is Micah’s most recent joke on us — all of (us) are standing out here on a beach at a bonfire in the wind and snow, and he’s probably laughing at us right now.’”
With core covenants of “Pride, Family and Effort,” the Warriors retired Narte’s No. 4 jersey number, celebrate him with a circle banner next to Bubba Mathes’ near the 391-foot marker along the right-field fence, and wear No. 4 patches on their uniforms.
“When it all happened, we’d been lifting weights since October, and it was a Friday at the weight room that I said, ‘I’ll see you on Monday,’” Halverson said. “That Sunday was when it all happened.”
Micah’s parents, Ted and Tina, support the team activities he loved.
“We talked about his goals and stuff, and he’d say he wanted to go play baseball at UCLA,” Halverson said. “A great student, an ASB (leader), and a good kid all-around, which makes it even tougher when something like that happens so suddenly.”
One of Narte’s jerseys graces the Cle Elum-Roslyn dugout in each game.
“My last baseball memory of him was when he clinched our game against Columbia Burbank last year to go to state,” Halverson said. “He threw that complete game against Burbank. … We came out ready to play and he just was on that day, and he just sat there and dealt and dealt and dealt.
“I jokingly told him before the game, ‘If you go out and win this game for us I’ll give you a hug, and the first thing he said when he got done is, ‘Where’s my hug?’”
Narte helped the baseball team to its first-ever Class 2B regionals and first state trip since it made the Class 1A first round in 2013. He was to start at first base and be third in the pitching rotation this season.
“I coached him for over five years, and he was really good friends with my son, and he’d spend time at our house a lot,” Halverson said. “If his parents were out of town and we had baseball games, he’d stay with us, so it wasn’t only just like losing a player and a friend, it was another kid that was with our family all the time, too.”