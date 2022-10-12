Easton wildlife overpass

Design visualization of the wildlife overcrossing located near Easton Hill as part of Phase 3 of the Interstate 90 project.

 Courtesy of state Department of Transportation

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A massive engineering project on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass is continuing to show benefits on multiple levels, but while drivers may see improvements to their travel times and conditions, there is an unheard contingent that is also seeing their lives improved.

A series of wildlife underpasses and the wildlife overpass near Hyak are seeing major improvements to wildlife migration patterns, with species from large to small utilizing the structural improvements. Along with the benefits to the wildlife, an additional bonus is that drivers are experiencing much lower incidences of collisions with creatures such as deer and elk during their travels over the pass.

Tags

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

Recommended for you