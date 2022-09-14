Support Local Journalism


The merchandise is already selling like hot cakes. Tickets for next year’s Labor Day Weekend are already available online. The official 100-year Ellensburg Rodeo book is expected to be out sometime in December.

There might be 358 days to go, but it’s never too early to start talking about the 2023 Centennial Celebration and 100 Years of the Ellensburg Rodeo.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

