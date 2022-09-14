The merchandise is already selling like hot cakes. Tickets for next year’s Labor Day Weekend are already available online. The official 100-year Ellensburg Rodeo book is expected to be out sometime in December.
There might be 358 days to go, but it’s never too early to start talking about the 2023 Centennial Celebration and 100 Years of the Ellensburg Rodeo.
Local merchants, the Ellensburg Downtown Association, volunteers, rodeo fans from down the street or across the country, the Rodeo Board of Directors, past and present, are all saying let’s get this party started.
“I would strongly suggest people get their tickets now for the 100-year rodeo celebration, because we expect to sell out every performance,” said Jerry Doolin, the chairman in charge of the 100th anniversary.
“You can only get tickets at ellensburgrodeo.com or by coming down to the office. There’s too many scalpers out there, so we’re regulating where to get official tickets.”
The 100th anniversary merchandise went on sale on the Friday night kicking off the rodeo and is already selling like a barrel horse on the home stretch, Ellensburg Rodeo general manager Megan Meeks said.
“We’ve sold out of so much stuff that we’ve placed three more orders already,” Meeks said. “T-shits, sweatshirts, hats, souvenir pins, patches, bandanas, jackets are all on order.
“Everything was such a hit. We’re trying to get more stuff as fast as we can. Everything is special for next year. We’ll have the new championship buckles that will be just for the 100th anniversary. We do have 100-year buckles on order for people to be able to purchase by Christmas.”
Members of the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors will meet with members of the business community Sept. 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ellensburg Downtown Association office for the Ellensburg Fall Merchant Gathering to outline some of the plans and discuss ideas and options with business leaders as to how the business community can be involved in the historic event.
It all starts now, Doolin said.
“I’ve been working with the group for two years now. We have some ideas on how to get the local businesses involved,” Doolin said. “Our main goal with the EDA is to establish a task force outside of our board to get business people involved.
“A lot of these things are in the works right now. One of those ideas where the EDA has Girls Night Out with merchant specials. We’re thinking Cowgirls Night Out with a dress competition to get people excited. There’s a lot of things we’re doing to get people in town involved.”
Details of the Centennial Celebration are being developed, and they of course, welcome ideas from local businesses, volunteers and those that make ProRodeo Hall of Fame Ellensburg Rodeo possible.
“One of the main things I’ve been working on is bringing in some feedback from the Diamond Directors. They’re going to help get us where we need to be,” said Doolin, who is a past president.
“The Diamond Directors are a big part of the 100th anniversary. Everything the current board has done these guys have done the work ahead of us. So, we’re working on getting as many involved as possible.”
Past committee members, business leaders, even long-time rodeo entertainer Flint Rasmussen weighed in on 100 years of Ellensburg Rodeo.
Arena Director Rick Cole: Cole is the longest standing rodeo committee member. He joined the board in 1983 and the 100th anniversary will be his 41st year.
“Everybody that’s in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame came through Ellensburg,” the long-time arena director said. “The longevity of the event is something special. We’ll recognize all of the volunteers over the past 100 years that have made this thing go, all of the past directors and the community at large for construction the place.
“Back in 1923, they had the foresight and the whole town turned out to build the arena and the grandstands. Some of the guys that are long gone and past had ideas that made you think and motivate you. You take some of the older guy’s ideas and you try to improve to keep (their spirit) alive.”
Past board member Brad Fitterer: Fitterer is a Diamond Director who was instrumental in the development in the late 1980s early 1990s. He is also a local businessman whose family has run Fitterer’s Furniture for 126 years.
“There’s been so many rodeos over the years that have come and gone. So, this is amazing because Ellensburg is all volunteer. After 100 years, it’s still run and supported by the community,” he said. “My hat’s off to all of the rodeo board members from 1923 to 2023.
“As a business owner, I would like to see every existing entity in this community have a float in the parade. From the Old Mill Country Store to Pearl Bar & Grill to the Porch. I think that would be really neat to have businesses involved.
“Also, in the downtown we used to have competition for the best window displays. I think the Ellensburg board should jump on the rodeo advertising in some different publications like Cowboys and Indians Magazine, the Northwest Ag Magazines, the Columbia Basin (Publishing) has a great ag magazine, and really reach out. I think we really need to start promoting by the Memorial Day Weekend, and promote it all summer long.”
Long-time sponsor Mark Anderson with Anderson Hay & Grain Co. Inc.: Anderson Hay has sponsored the Ellensburg Rodeo for three, going on four generations.
“My grandfather helped build the arena, so we go back a ways with the Ellensburg Rodeo,” Anderson said. “I think it’s a wonderful representation of Western way of life. It represents so much of the fabric of this community. It will be a great celebration.
“The rodeo (board) has more strategies with sponsors. There will be a lot of fun opportunities the people can really get behind.”
Flint Rasmussen, long-time entertainer and Ellensburg Rodeo Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee: Rasmussen earned PRCA Clown of the Year eight consecutive years and won the Coors Man in the Can honor seven times.
“You can really tell the rodeos that have history when you’re at them. They’re the ones people are really proud of,” said Rasmussen, who worked six Ellensburg Rodeos. “There is such an aura about Ellensburg. I still remember how it feels — chilly mornings and hot days is how I think of it. That’s how I remember Ellensburg.
“I remember before I’d ever been to Ellensburg, seeing pictures from 80 years ago and the steep hill in the background and the Indians coming down. There’s a lot of rodeos around, but it doesn’t have that same pride. That’s when you know.”
Ken MacRae, Diamond Director, who served 40 years on the board: MacRae held the post of arena director for 29 years.
“I’m always amazed things last that long. But the way it looks right now and the cowboy situation, I think it’s going to last another hundred years,” said MacRae, who was named the PRCA National Committee Man of the Year in 1998.
“The volunteers really like what they’re doing and they look forward to it every year. There are people volunteering way longer than I was that are still there.”
The 2023 Ellensburg Rodeo will be a must-see event and people can look forward to the events leading up to the Labor Day Weekend.