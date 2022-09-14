CWU women's soccer

Maggie McBroom (28), Emily Darcy (12), Jaxyn Farmen (6), Annelise Bauman (16), senior defender Maci Parke (8) and the Central Washington University women's soccer team are 25-11-1 against Northwest Nazarene since 2002 and 13-13-1 against Montana State Billings since 2003.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Kassandra Jaggard and the Central Washington University women's soccer team look to rebound from an 0-1-1 Colorado road trip in their first two Great Northwest Athletic Conference contests at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, according to a news release.

Northwest Nazarene (2-1-1 overall), a winner of two in a row, is scheduled for a 3 p.m. visit Thursday as Montana State Billings (0-3-2) comes to town at noon Saturday, and both games will air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.

