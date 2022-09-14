Maggie McBroom (28), Emily Darcy (12), Jaxyn Farmen (6), Annelise Bauman (16), senior defender Maci Parke (8) and the Central Washington University women's soccer team are 25-11-1 against Northwest Nazarene since 2002 and 13-13-1 against Montana State Billings since 2003.
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Kassandra Jaggard and the Central Washington University women's soccer team look to rebound from an 0-1-1 Colorado road trip in their first two Great Northwest Athletic Conference contests at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, according to a news release.
Northwest Nazarene (2-1-1 overall), a winner of two in a row, is scheduled for a 3 p.m. visit Thursday as Montana State Billings (0-3-2) comes to town at noon Saturday, and both games will air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.
Jaggard, a 5-foot, 7-inch sophomore keeper of San Diego, received the recognition for her eight combined saves across a scoreless tie Sept. 7 at then-No. 22 Colorado Springs and a 1-0 loss Sept. 9 at Metropolitan State Denver, and she's held opponents to four goals across four games.
Northwest Nazarene beat Westminster College (Salt Lake City) 2-1 with freshman midfielder Savanna Herz's 73rd-minute game winner Sept. 10 in Nampa, Idaho, and junior midfielder Madison Grande has scored three of her side's eight goals on 18 shots.
MSU Billings has two goals to its name as it tied its last two matches 1-1, the first at home against Minot State (N.D.) Sept. 6 and the next at Black Hills State (Spearfish, S.D.)
The Wildcats (1-2-1) are 25-11-1 against Northwest Nazarene since 2002 and 13-13-1 against MSU Billings since 2003, and Emily Darcy, a 5-foot, 5-inch junior midfielder of Maple Valley, has both of Central's goals this fall on 10 attempts.