When the COVID-19 pandemic clamped down on the world, a lot of musicians hunkered down in the studio, using the extra time away from live audiences for the songwriting process.
Ellensburg singer/songwriter Jan Jaffe rebranded her sense of purpose to musical instruction, transforming the community music school for all ages — Make Music Ellensburg — into a thriving instructional operation with just under 200 students.
But Saturday night, in the familiar confines of a local haunt she’s played for years, it was an evening of original music — a woman, her voice and a guitar upstairs in the newly minted The Loft at Cornerstone Pie.
“I’ve played outside (at the bandstand) solo, with a band and my students. But this is the first time I’ve been in The Loft. I like this room,” Jaffe said, adjusting levels and tuning during soundcheck. “It’s always fun to get out and play.
“I want to make sure I am a musician in my own right and not just a teacher. It’s such a huge thing to be able to play locally in town and not have to travel. So, this place is a nice addition.”
The Cornerstone Pie music scene will eventually transition outside to the summer concert series on the patio, but Jaffe captured the moment in the intimate setting with 25 of her closest friends. It’s not a big space, but it was a big sound and her voice demanded and commanded attention as she worked her way through a set list of original songs.
“I like the noise (audience background talk) because it covers any mistakes I might make up here,” she said with a twinkle in her eye, giving herself the benefit of the doubt whether there were actually flaws in the performance or not.
Where her Make Music Ellensburg guitar instructor and fellow singer/songwriter Micha J always seems to find a place to showcase the guitar chops that earned him a second-round performance on “American Idol,” Jaffe’s voice was clearly the instrument of note in the small intimate room above the local pizza joint.
“Playing live is a challenge and certainly keeps you on your toes,” she said. “But I remember it’s just for fun.”
Her two-hour set was sharp, concise and filled with original material that kept the audience engaged.
Jaffe also used the performance to talk about the upcoming move of the Make Music Ellensburg music school from its downtown location at the former movie theatre on Third Avenue to its new location in the historical downtown.
They are not exactly ready to discuss details yet, but they have raised $4,025 raised of the $10,000 goal through 36 donations so far.
“If we could have found someone to come in and renovate the theatre, we would have stayed forever,” Jaffe said, whose business was a 2022 Enterprise Challenge as recognized by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development awards.
“But our beloved theater building is finally being sold. In just a couple of months, we’ve got to pick up our cases and head down the street to our new forever home.”