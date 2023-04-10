When the COVID-19 pandemic clamped down around the world as we know it, a lot of musicians hunkered down in the studio, using the extra time away from live audiences for the songwriting process.
Ellensburg singer/songwriter Jan Jaffee rebranded her sense of purpose to music instruction, transforming the community music school for all ages – Make Music Ellensburg – into a thriving instructional operation with just under 200 students.
But Saturday night, in the familiar confines of a local haunt she’s played for years, it was an evening of original music - a woman, her voice and a guitar upstairs in the newly minted The Loft at Cornerstone Pie.
“I’ve played outside (at the bandstand) solo, with a band and my students. But this is the first time I’ve been in The Loft. I like this room,” Jaffee said, adjusting levels and tuning during soundcheck. “It’s always fun to get out and play.
“I want to make sure I am a musician in my own right and hot just a teacher. It such a huge thing to be able to play locally in town and not have to travel. So, this is a nice addition.”
The Cornerstone Pie music scene will eventually transition outside to the summer concert series on the patio, but Jaffee captured the moment in the intimate setting with 25 of her closest friends. It’s not a big space, but it was a big sound and her voice demanded and commanded attention as she worked her way through a set list of original song.
“I like the noise (audience background talk) because it covers any mistakes I might make up here,” she said with a twinkle in her eye, giving herself the benefit of the doubt whether there were actually flaws in the performance or not.
Where her Make Music Ellensburg guitar instructor and fellow singer/songwriter Micha J always seems to find a place to showcase the guitar chops that earned him a second-round performance on “American Idol,” Jaffee’s voice was clearly on display in the small intimate room above the local pizza joint.
“Playing live is a challenge and certainly keeps you on your toes,” she said. “But I remember it’s just for fun.”
Her two-hour set was sharp, concise and filled with original material that kept the audience engaged. Even when she dipped into the songbook of others, she found gold in the inspiration she’s found in other musicians with a spectacular rendition of “What a Wonderful World,” written by Bob Thiele, and turned John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” into a sing-along.
Where other local venues like The Gard Vintners, Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine and The Mule offer a bigger room, the intimate space at The Loft makes for an up-close-and-personal experience where local musicians can make the noise that makes the world go round.
Jaffee also used the performance to talk about the upcoming move of the Make Music Ellensburg music school from its downtown location at the former movie theatre on Third Avenue to its new location in the historical downtown.
They are not exactly ready to discuss details yet, but they have raised $4,025 raised of the $10,000 goal through 36 donations so far.
“If we could have found someone to come in and renovate the theatre, we would have stayed forever,” Jaffee said, whose business was a 2022 Enterprise Challenge as recognized by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development awards.
“But our beloved theatre building is finally being sold. In just a couple of months, we've got to pick up our cases & head down the street to our new ‘forever home.’ From my garage to historic theater to shiny new music school, you can follow our progress at this fundraising page.”