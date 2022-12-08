Johnston and Williams

Owner of Johnston and Williams Funeral Home Henry Johnston (left) and intern funeral director, embalmer and ceremony operator Logan Henry show their Pursuit of Excellence Award from the NFDA.

 Courtesy of Henry Johnston

The Johnston and Williams Funeral Home and Crematory won the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) Pursuit of Excellence Award for 2022.

Funeral Director and Embalmer, Henry D. Johnston, bought the funeral home at 301 E. Third Ave. in July 2020 after managing it for five years. He also owns the home’s second location in Cle Elum.


