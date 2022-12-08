...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Owner of Johnston and Williams Funeral Home Henry Johnston (left) and intern funeral director, embalmer and ceremony operator Logan Henry show their Pursuit of Excellence Award from the NFDA.
The Johnston and Williams Funeral Home and Crematory won the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) Pursuit of Excellence Award for 2022.
Funeral Director and Embalmer, Henry D. Johnston, bought the funeral home at 301 E. Third Ave. in July 2020 after managing it for five years. He also owns the home’s second location in Cle Elum.
He said this is the second year in a row the funeral home has received the award.
“It’s a major award,” Johnston said. “We’re one of three ownership groups in the state to receive this award, and we are the only funeral home east of the Cascades.”
Johnston explained the award requires funeral homes to meet a minimum of four criteria within six categories, including operational policies, continuing education, community involvement, family, support, professional affiliations and participation. He said the team puts a big emphasis on community work.
“We’re headquartered here, we’re based here, we live here, we work here, we worship here,” Johnston said. “This is our focus, our community is our focus, and that’s something we’re very proud of.”
Johnston said to achieve that focus on community, the funeral home supports different events and charitable efforts in town. They have an annual matching campaign for the Gretchen Weller Foundation and sponsor events like Fish with a Cop and Toys for Tots, as well as the Ryan Thompson golf Tournament.
The funeral home also hosts its own events to offer continuing support for those in need. Johnston said on the second Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m., the home hosts a grief group for anyone who wishes to attend.
“What we realized was a lot of grief groups, they’ll run for eight weeks and it’s almost an intensive classwork type situation, and then you’re done,” Johnston said. “...So ours is just open to the community.”
They also host a remembrance service every holiday season, which is at 6 p.m., Dec. 14 at the funeral home with Rev. Austin Adkinson officiating.
Johnston said he hopes when people come to the funeral home for help, they feel welcome.
“We want to be as approachable as walking into an auto repair shop or to the hardware store,” he said. “...You know, people come here, obviously, under different circumstances, but we don’t want people to see us as the institution, we want people to see us as the people behind the institution.”
Beyond being involved in the community, Johnston said the team takes care of the deceased very seriously. He said they work hard to educate people on the services they’re receiving because they only have one opportunity to get it right.
Johnston said the funeral home is active on Facebook to provide education on the importance of funerals and rituals, as well as updates on upcoming events.
“(When) I look back on five years, the biggest thing that stood out to me is when I first got to town, everybody was just a name. I didn’t know anybody in town,” Johnston said. “As time goes on, when the phone rings, now I’m knowing who I’m taking care of… we’re taking care of our friends.”