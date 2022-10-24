Local musician and instrument maker Josh Humphrey used a piece of walnut with bullet holes in it to make a epic guitar. The bullet hole guitar, as well as others, will be on display at The Palace Gallery.
The creative musical woodworking skills of local guitar maker Josh Humphrey will be on display at The Palace Gallery for the First Friday Art Walk on Nov. 4.
Local guitar and instrument maker Josh Humphrey has been making music since 1994 and been making the instruments long before that.
Instrument maker Josh Humphrey's work will be on display at The Palace Gallery on Fourth Avenue during First Friday Art Walk Nov. 4 and throughout November and December.
The woodworking of local guitar maker Josh Humphrey will be on display at The Palace Gallery, starting Nov. 4.
Local musician and instrument maker Josh Humphrey will have an exhibit on display at The Palace Gallery, starting Nov. 4.
The music is the art and the art is the music is the creative vision of two Ellensburg art galleries in town, and multi-instrumentalist/guitar maker Josh Humphrey will be at the center of it all over the next couple of months.
Humphrey is an accomplished instrument maker, as well as a wood-working instructor at both Central Washington University and Morgan Middle School.
Now, it looks like The Killdeer String Band guitarist is going to play the Palace - The Palace Gallery on Fourth Avenue that is.
Humphrey’s work will go up on Nov. 4 and his visions of hand-crafted, shaped woodwork will be on exhibit for the November First Friday Art Walk. His Palace Gallery exhibit is expected to run through December.
Humphrey’s background in Turkish oud and Hindustani classical music adds a dynamic flare to his guitar work with the Killdeer String Band performances.
On that note, Killdeer String Band bassist Justin Gibben’s artwork will be on exhibit in the main gallery at the Clymer Museum/Gallery in December and the musical group will be playing a free concert in support for the December First Friday Art Walk.
A band of gypsies, a band of artists, a classically trained violinist out front with a little Middle Eastern cajon and djembe driving the percussion – it’s all there when art turns to music and music becomes the art.
“We had (The Palace Gallery curator) Karl (Schwiesow) over for a barbecue and he told me he’s interested in guitar building. So, I showed him my guitar-building shop and he invited me to do a show,” said Humphrey, has been making music since 1994 and been making the instruments long before that.
“I guess I never considered it as art for exhibition. I’ll have about eight guitars and some experimental instruments on display. From a creative sense, I’m always thinking about what the wood will sound like. I’m always working through my creative process of shaping the wood.”
Even though he is shaping wood for its musical value, his work has a creative flare, bringing out the luster of grain structure, use of strings and a dynamic use of lacquer to feature the swirls and twirls. That's what caught Schwiesow’s eye.
Humphrey started playing a variety of string instruments when he was in high school and made his first quality guitar in 2006. As an instrument maker, his work is in constant demand. There is currently a three-year waiting list.
As an artist, well let’s just say he’ll find out. But all of the wood he works with is cut from local trees, different types of walnut, spruce and others native to the Pacific Northwest.
Retired Lincoln Elementary principal John Graf’s woodworking skills are exquisite in their own right, his tables are seen all over town. Graf also has his own mill and provides a constant sourse of material.
“John Graf gave me this crazy piece of walnut with bullet holes in it that’s probably 40 years old,” Humphrey said. “I made a guitar out of it and you can see the bullet holes through the back and front of it. It’s pretty epic.”
The bullet hole guitar and other creative works of musical instruments shaped into gallery art will be available for viewing on Nov. 4 for the First Friday Art Walk, Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and by request at The Palace Gallery.
The spirited, free-flowing, gypsy, Middle Eastern sounds of the Killdeer String Band will fill the gallery at the Clymer Museum/Gallery on the First Friday Art Walk in December, bringing in the holiday season with music and Justin Gibben’s dazzling display of artwork on exhibit in the main room.