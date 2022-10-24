Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The music is the art and the art is the music is the creative vision of two Ellensburg art galleries in town, and multi-instrumentalist/guitar maker Josh Humphrey will be at the center of it all over the next couple of months.

Humphrey is an accomplished instrument maker, as well as a wood-working instructor at both Central Washington University and Morgan Middle School.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you