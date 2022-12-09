...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and the Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Ellensburg High School athletic director/assistant principal Cole Kanyer, pictured awarding Maddie Kennedy-Colson a sportsmanship medallion following the Bulldog girls’ basketball team’s Class 2A State semifinal win against WF West March 4 at the Yakima Valley SunDome, was voted the Central Washington Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year by his peers.
Ellensburg High School’s Cole Kanyer is the Central Washington Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year, as voted by his CWAC peers.
Nominated by Ephrata High AD Bryan Johnson, Kanyer, 38, of the Ellensburg High Class of 2002, is off to the National Athletic Directors’ Conference & Exhibit Show Dec. 9-13 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he’ll teach one of the conference’s nearly 30 administration and leadership courses for ADs from across the country.
“I think Cole’s selection as Central Washington Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year is well-deserved,” CWAC sports information director Jonathan Gordon said. “Cole has asserted himself as a leader among athletic directors — both at the conference level and across the district and state — and is well-respected for the work that he does on behalf of Ellensburg High School student-athletes and CWAC student-athletes as a whole. Included among his leadership roles have been the coordination of the inaugural CWAC Women in Sport Summit in November, and he has also been heavily involved in both the annual CWAC Sportsmanship Forums and selection of conference scholarships at the end of each academic year.”
The traditional method is to nominate whomever the league president is, but Johnson picked Kanyer, who coordinates senior student-athlete scholarships and serves as CWAC secretary and a commissioner in three sports.
“Cole is so deserving of being unanimously selected as the CWAC AD of the year,” Johnson said. “He will be up for the District 5 AD of the year later this year as well, and if selected for that he would then be up for the state Athletic Director of the Year.”
Not one to highlight his own achievements though he appreciates the recognition, Kanyer, a certified master athletic administrator and a certified assistant principal, has been with the Bulldogs since Aug. 2013 after becoming a teacher, coach and athletic director for the Mossyrock School District in Sept. 2007. He was also the 2018 CWAC AD of the Year.
“Cole is a deserving winner of the CWAC AD of the Year,” Ellensburg High principal Beau Snow said. “He makes such an impact at EHS, in our conference and state, and at the national level. His roles have helped him network in ways that directly impact our students. He understands the power of athletics to help mold and motivate young people into positive and productive adults.”
Kanyer has an associate of arts degree in health and physical education/fitness from Wenatchee Valley College (2004), as well as a bachelor of arts in health and physical education/fitness (2007) and a master of arts in secondary school administration/principalship (2014) from Central Washington University. He was also a pitcher for Wenatchee Valley and Central Washington baseball, and instituted the Ellensburg High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
“Athletic teams at Ellensburg High School also perform extremely well under Cole’s direction and his guidance of its coaches,” Gordon said. “In Cole’s nine-plus years at Ellensburg High School, Bulldog teams have totaled 33 district titles, have won state championships in baseball (2014, 2017, 2018), girls’ cross country (2019), and girls’ basketball (2021-22), and academic state championships in girls’ golf (2016, 2017, 2018) and boys’ track and field (2018).”