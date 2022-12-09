Cole Kanyer

Ellensburg High School athletic director/assistant principal Cole Kanyer, pictured awarding Maddie Kennedy-Colson a sportsmanship medallion following the Bulldog girls’ basketball team’s Class 2A State semifinal win against WF West March 4 at the Yakima Valley SunDome, was voted the Central Washington Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year by his peers.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg High School’s Cole Kanyer is the Central Washington Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year, as voted by his CWAC peers.

Nominated by Ephrata High AD Bryan Johnson, Kanyer, 38, of the Ellensburg High Class of 2002, is off to the National Athletic Directors’ Conference & Exhibit Show Dec. 9-13 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he’ll teach one of the conference’s nearly 30 administration and leadership courses for ADs from across the country.


Tags

Recommended for you