bowen.jpeg

Karen Bowen abruptly resigned from her position as Kittitas County Clerk last week.

 file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Karen Bowen will accept the outcome of the election for the office of Kittitas County Clerk and take office in November, according to a news release from the candidate.

Bowen had been appointed interim County Clerk last February, but resigned from the position earlier this fall. She had previously indicated she would not take office if elected. As of Thursday’s vote count, Bowen had received 7,230 votes (61.14%) to Brian Cullinane’s 4,282 votes (36.21%).


Tags

Recommended for you