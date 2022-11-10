Karen Bowen will accept the outcome of the election for the office of Kittitas County Clerk and take office in November, according to a news release from the candidate.
Bowen had been appointed interim County Clerk last February, but resigned from the position earlier this fall. She had previously indicated she would not take office if elected. As of Thursday’s vote count, Bowen had received 7,230 votes (61.14%) to Brian Cullinane’s 4,282 votes (36.21%).
Bowen issued the following statement in her release:
“I’m grateful to my neighbors for their overwhelming support and trust in the General Election. I never aspired to run for public office and these past months have shown me why so many people don’t choose to step up to serve.
“I resigned as interim County Clerk a month ago after I was forced out due to the actions of some people who were threatening to expose details about my past that, while mostly untrue, were not something I wanted to become fodder for gossip. I also did not want it to become a distraction to the Clerk’s office and staff. I love the Clerk’s office, my coworkers, and my job and because of that, I decided the best course of action at the time was to step down.
“I want to thank the many friends, neighbors, and community members who have reached out during this time with encouragement and support. Because of the pressure being brought to bear by a small number of people in our community, I initially indicated that I would resign as Clerk in the event I won. However, I have been reminded me that we are all fallible and have all made mistakes. I have been strongly encouraged to accept the results of the election, and I am doing just that. Kittitas County needs a strong, experienced, and knowledgeable County Clerk. I am not perfect, but I will not let something that happened almost two decades ago define my life.
“With the support of my wonderful husband, Tom, my incredible colleagues at the Clerk’s Office, and over 60% of my Kittitas County friends and neighbors, I am announcing that I will take the oath of office on Nov.30, 2022, following the certification of the election results.
“I will continue to faithfully serve the residents of Kittitas County as I have done for the past 15 years, and I look forward to continuing to build on the improvements our office has made this past year.
“Once again, I thank the voters of Kittitas County for their trust, and I look forward to getting back to work for them.”