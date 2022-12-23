There’s nothing like a big payday on the big stage going into the holiday season to put a smile on a ranch hand’s face.
Ellensburg tie-down roper Kass Kayser won the 2022 World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo with a championship run of 9.7 seconds on Dec. 17 at the Fort Worth Cowtown Coliseum.
It turned into a $15,000 payday and a nice way to end the year for a guy who has won $22,000 since the first of October.
“This is a big deal and makes it all worth it,” Kayser said in a telephone interview from Midland, Texas. “It’s definitely a great way to finish the year.
“I had a really good circuit finals. I’ve won $22,000 since Oct. 1 and that’s a big deal for me. I ranch for a living. I’m just a circuit guy and it doesn’t always go like you want it to. So, this is huge.”
Rodeo fans will have a chance to see the 2003 Ellensburg High School graduate’s exploits on Christmas Day when CBS airs the Triple Crown of Rodeo Round of the Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo.
Kayser does most of his work on the Columbia River Circuit. Things fell into place in Forth Worth for the local tie-down roper who won a regional championship at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore., on his way to the Columbia River Circuit.
Kayser was steady through three rounds, including the go-round, Showdown Round and, finally, the Triple Crown of Rodeo Round with only three ropers taking their best shot at the $15,000 prize money.
His first catch at the WCRA Cowtown Christmas came in Round 2, (Dec. 15.) when he finished second to Ace Slone of Cuero, Texas with a time of 8.91 seconds, good enough to win $1,200.
He and Slone joined the top-two ropers from Rounds 1 and 3, which included 2020 PRCA World Champion and WCRA No. 1 seed Shad Mayfield.
In the semifinal Showdown Round, the top three of seven ropers advanced. Kayser marked a 9.09 to earn the last qualifying spot and a final shot at the championship against the young guns — Mayfield, 22, and 18-year-old college roper Cole Clemens.
“There’s no room for error, especially at this rodeo. You really have to hit the barrier good,” Kayser said. “It makes it a lot easier when the timing is right. Time is everything and 1/10th of a second can mean everything.”
The finalists had three calves to choose from, and Kayser got the last pick based on his placing in the Showdown Round. He was also the first of the three finalists to go, making the catch in 9.7 seconds.
It’s always a little nerve racking to put up the number, then wait and see if it holds. But as it turned out, he watched both Mayfield and Clemons miss their calves.
“I had two pretty good calves in the go-round and Showdown, and I hit the barrier pretty good,” Kayser said. “But on that last one, I honestly thought it was slower than I’d been. I missed the barrier and just went and tied him down. The other guys had bad luck and it worked out.
“I really appreciate the WCRA because guys like me can go to circuit rodeos and have a chance to run at money like this. I won over $16,000 and that’s awesome. To not have to rodeo full time and still have a chance to win like this is great.”
Kayser has been a regular at the Ellensburg Rodeo since he got his card and with the 100th anniversary coming up in September, he wouldn’t miss it for the world.
“Oh, hell ya. I’ll be there,” he said, closing out 2022 in a highlight on his way to $32,000 for the year.