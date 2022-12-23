Support Local Journalism


There’s nothing like a big payday on the big stage going into the holiday season to put a smile on a ranch hand’s face.

Ellensburg tie-down roper Kass Kayser won the 2022 World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo with a championship run of 9.7 seconds on Dec. 17 at the Fort Worth Cowtown Coliseum.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

