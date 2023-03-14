Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas Environmental Education Network (KEEN) received $150,000 towards completing a feasibility study for the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center at Helen McCabe Memorial State Park.

The funding will allow KEEN to complete a full cultural resources survey for the 64-acre park it adopted in 2004.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you