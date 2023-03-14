The Kittitas Environmental Education Network (KEEN) received $150,000 towards completing a feasibility study for the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center at Helen McCabe Memorial State Park.
The funding will allow KEEN to complete a full cultural resources survey for the 64-acre park it adopted in 2004.
“It will give us an idea of what kind of cultural resources we need to protect and make sure we’re recognizing and understanding what’s there in the park,” KEEN president Jill Scheffer said. “We’re thrilled. It will be a central hub for environmental education in the region.
“Education can mean many things. It can mean direct science hands-on, outdoor education, which is what we do with K to 12-year-old kids with our summer camps. It can also mean activity for all ages, getting outside and understanding where you live.”
The Yakima Canyon is five miles south of Ellensburg and the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center will serve as a destination location. Nearly 1.5 million people drive through the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway each year, according to the press release.
KEEN hopes to create a learning center and space that will be enjoyed in a number of different ways such as:
• Natural playgrounds, restored shrub-steppe habitat, and nature explorations
• Visitor activities — wine tasting and gift shop
• Fishing and boating access
• Event rentals — weddings, meetings, reunions, and birthdays
• Lectures, special presentations, and programming for seniors
• Outdoor preschool, afterschool, and summer camp programs
• Naturalist training and master birder certifications
• Citizen science and hands-on restoration
• Environmental education curriculum integrated into school curriculum
“This will allow people to become more engaged in the region,” Scheffer said. “People can become more involved in local decision making. It could mean getting training and develop for a better understanding.
“It could mean a lot of different things. But our goal is to have it be a central place to make that happen. It’s also a huge tourism draw. It will raise the value of land surrounding and raise the visibility of the community.
KEEN recently hired the architectural team Marc Brown Architecture & Design. The Yakima River Canyon is in the shrub-steppe ecoregion with rainfall so scarce that trees are hard-pressed to persist.
The native habitats in the region are subtle, diverse, and highly endangered, the release said. With the highest density of passerines in the state and wandering big horn sheep, it is a wildlife-watchers dream.
Nesting birds of prey, a vitally important salmonid nursery, ancient basalt lava flows, Blue Ribbon trout fishery, and timeless Native American history all make the Canyon a remarkable place.
“The Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center will celebrate and share this special place with the world,” Scheffer said. “The Center is the gateway to the 26-mile-long Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway. The Center is inextricably tied to the Canyon with its endangered shrub-steppe habitat, wildlife communities, stunning landscapes, and vital recreational opportunities.”
The future home of the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center rests on the ancestral lands of the 14 Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. The Yakama Nation inhabited more than 12 million acres across central Washington.
The Center, Scheffer said, will encourage enthusiasts for outdoor education experiences that promote a healthy respect and appreciation for the natural world. School field trips, evening lectures, special events, and summer camps will inspire a generation of people to make wise and informed decisions about environment.
“We have a rural education plan for the interpretive center. We have know we’re going to have people that come regularly. We know we’re going to have travelers. We’re also going to have relationships with schools including the university,” she said.
“The goal is private funding for the operation, but also put out feelers for other types of funding.
The goal, Scheffer said, is to break ground in 2025 and open in 2026.