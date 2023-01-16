...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog. Freezing fog promoting slick conditions where surface
temperatures are below freezing.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Possible slippery conditions with freezing fog.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Limited visibility for travel from fog
expected to impact areas of the I-90 corridor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Organizers are calling Saturday's KEEN Winter Fair an Educational Farmer’s Market for the Mind — plant a seed and watch it grow into an ideal and a way of life.
The original idea was to provide sustainable business owners in the area the opportunity to sell their re-envisioned, reuseable, and in some cases, edible wares.
Over time, KEEN’s Winter Fair, held at the Ellensburg Public Library's Hal Holmes Center, has evolved to also become a way for organizations and educational efforts in the region to find new audiences. The event led by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network is now in its 12th year.
Groups do their best to get people outside, get them connected with nature, get them learning, get them to change behavior and get them to engage with their community, according to a news release.
The fair’s mission is to feature local organizations, companies, agencies and individuals that support and enhance the community’s educational, economic and environmental sustainability.
Participants range from Cottonwood Animal Massage to the Ellensburg Glass Recycling Co-Op to the state Department of Ecology.
More than 30 entities will come together, the release states. Participants will showcase compelling and environmentally themed educational activities for life-long learners.