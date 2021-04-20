Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kennedy (1)

Ellensburg ace Maddie Kennedy, seen here pitching against Selah earlier this season, pitched a perfect game against Grandview on Tuesday.

A week after maybe the toughest outing of the year, the Ellensburg High School softball team put together one of its stronger performances of the year in an 18-0 win over Grandview.

Oh, and pitcher Maddie Kennedy threw a perfect game.

A week removed from a mercy rule loss to Selah, the Bulldogs’ (7-2) ace didn’t allow a walk and stuck out 14 of 15 possible batters in five innings.

The Bulldogs’ bats fared nearly as well, amassing 15 hits led by Reagan Messner’s 3-for-3 line with three runs batted in.

Ellensburg will return home this week to take on some 4A competition in a Friday doubleheader, going up against Eisenhower and Davis.

Box score

EHS 384 30X X — 18-15-0

GHS 000 00X X — 0- 0-10

(EHS) Maddie Kennedy and Chante Leadercharge

(GHS) Ledesma, Armendariz (5) and Filiverda

Highlights

(EHS) Maddie Kennedy: perfect game, 14 strikeouts. (EHS) Reagan Messner 3-for-3, 3 RBI. (EHS) Kass Winter 2-for-2. (EHS) Victoria Zimmerman 2-for-2, (2) 2B, (2) SB, RBI

Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at adietz@kvnews.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.