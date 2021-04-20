A week after maybe the toughest outing of the year, the Ellensburg High School softball team put together one of its stronger performances of the year in an 18-0 win over Grandview.
Oh, and pitcher Maddie Kennedy threw a perfect game.
A week removed from a mercy rule loss to Selah, the Bulldogs’ (7-2) ace didn’t allow a walk and stuck out 14 of 15 possible batters in five innings.
The Bulldogs’ bats fared nearly as well, amassing 15 hits led by Reagan Messner’s 3-for-3 line with three runs batted in.
Ellensburg will return home this week to take on some 4A competition in a Friday doubleheader, going up against Eisenhower and Davis.
(EHS) Maddie Kennedy and Chante Leadercharge
(GHS) Ledesma, Armendariz (5) and Filiverda
(EHS) Maddie Kennedy: perfect game, 14 strikeouts. (EHS) Reagan Messner 3-for-3, 3 RBI. (EHS) Kass Winter 2-for-2. (EHS) Victoria Zimmerman 2-for-2, (2) 2B, (2) SB, RBI