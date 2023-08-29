Central Washington University women's soccer coach Lindsey Lee advises her side in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women's Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
Stacia Conely (8) and Cassidie Andrews (4) celebrate a Conely goal in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women’s Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
Jake McNeal / Daily Record
Kylee Gregory (22) celebrates a goal in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women’s Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
Quinn Rogel (29) takes possession in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women’s Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
Tess Sparks surveys the field in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women’s Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
Brenna Hart drives upfield in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women’s Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
Paige Savage (2) directs in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women’s Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
Morgan Blankenship (1) boots a goal kick in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women's Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
Kylee Gregory (22) surveys the field in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women's Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
Stacia Conely (8) celebrates a goal in an exhibition with Clark College on Aug. 23 at the Central Washington University Women's Soccer Complex in Ellensburg.
The Central Washington University women’s soccer team heads into its Seattle Pacific University Kickoff premiere against Cal Poly Humboldt with wins in two of three preseason exhibitions.
The Wildcats turn their attention to the Lumberjacks and a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Interbay Soccer Stadium in Seattle. Cal Poly Humboldt is 6-4 against Central Washington since 2002, and this contest will stream on the SPU Sports YouTube page.