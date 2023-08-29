Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington University women’s soccer team heads into its Seattle Pacific University Kickoff premiere against Cal Poly Humboldt with wins in two of three preseason exhibitions.

The Wildcats turn their attention to the Lumberjacks and a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Interbay Soccer Stadium in Seattle. Cal Poly Humboldt is 6-4 against Central Washington since 2002, and this contest will stream on the SPU Sports YouTube page.


