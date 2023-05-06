Ellensburg High School senior soccer stars Cole Sullivan, Vivianne Wright and Quinn Rogel have their NCAA Division II sights set.
Sullivan announced his decision to play for Georgian Court University (Lakewood, N.J.) men’s soccer, Wright declared for Central Washington University women’s rugby, and Rogel will play for the Central Washington women’s soccer team.
The trio made it official before friends, family and coaches on Wednesday in Ellensburg’s auxiliary gym.
“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching all three of them, and I know a little bit about each of them,” Bulldogs girls’ soccer coach Jim Engeland said. “Cole has a signed Clint Dempsey jersey, Vivianne used to have a face-painting business, and Quinn got hit by a foul ball at a Mariners training game.”
Sullivan became a Central Washington Athletic Conference all-second team forward as a sophomore and junior.
The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (8-8-1 overall) enter a Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament consolation semifinal at noon Saturday at No. 3-seeded Grandview (9-8).
“I hear from him every single game, ‘Coach, what do you think I need to do work on, what do you think I need to do better?’” Ellensburg boys’ soccer coach Richard Opoku said. “He’s scored 17 goals this season and he’s an amazing leader.”
Since its men’s soccer program began in 2012, Georgian Court is 77-79-17 overall and 55-48-10 in Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference action with a 2016 CACC championship under coach Dino Raso.
Wright is a goalkeeper and, in rugby, carries a conversion streak and leads her side in tries.
“She’s resilient on the field, she’s resilient and versatile off the field, and she brings the level of our team up in everything she does,” Ellensburg Youth Rugby girls’ high school coach and executive director Bob Ford said. “The players around her are motivated by the work she does on the field, and I think that’s one of the things that really attracted Central Washington University, one of the top rugby programs in the country.”
Central Washington women’s rugby went 8-4 and reached the USA Rugby D1 Elite Semifinals this spring.
“Matt Ramirez, the coach, was talking about Viv and asking what’s an attribute we think Viv brings to the table, and we said, ‘What she does right now for us is, she’s kind of the stirrer — she mixes the pot,’” Ford said. “She creates opportunities for others. I think the absolute best part about Viv is that she’s just getting her hands around the game from the middle side of things. As she continues to go up to the next level, her ability is limitless.”
Rogel earned first-team all-conference honors as a defender as a sophomore, junior and senior after earning honorable mention as a freshman.
“A word that describes Quinn is ‘determined,’” said Engeland, recalling that Rogel broke her thumb and foot and bruised her spleen in her career. “When faced with adversity, she gives her best effort and she makes the team better.”
Rogel was also vital as a second-team all-conference forward to her Ellensburg girls’ basketball team, which is unbeaten in its last 51 games and won the last two Class 2A state championships.
“In the little bit of time that I’ve met you and worked with you, you’ve made my life easier just being a hard worker,” Bulldog girls’ basketball coach Tim Ravet said of Rogel. “Muhammad Ali, one of the best fighters, said it pretty good: ‘Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee,’ and she’s that kind of player. She just kind of floats so you don’t really notice her, but then all of a sudden she’s stinging you pretty hard, and obviously the next level saw that and wants that to be a part of their program. The other one is Mike Tyson, another fighter that said, ‘Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the mouth.’”
The CWU women’s soccer team finished 3-11-4 overall, 2-9-3 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference under first-year coach Lindsey Lee in 2022.
“It’s always fun, as a Central Wildcat, to see some young people want to stay local and continue to pursue their education here and continue to follow their careers,” EHS athletic director Cole Kanyer said.