Sullivan, Wright, Rogel

From left, Ellensburg High School seniors Cole Sullivan, Vivianne Wright and Quinn Rogel made their collegiate declarations on Wednesday.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Ellensburg High School senior soccer stars Cole Sullivan, Vivianne Wright and Quinn Rogel have their NCAA Division II sights set.

Sullivan announced his decision to play for Georgian Court University (Lakewood, N.J.) men’s soccer, Wright declared for Central Washington University women’s rugby, and Rogel will play for the Central Washington women’s soccer team.


