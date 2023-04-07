An Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West home doubleheader on April 15 with No. 4 Cle Elum-Roslyn awaits the 15th-ranked Kittitas Secondary School baseball team, but not before the Coyotes head to East Valley (Yakima) on Tuesday.
Kittitas (5-4 overall, 2-0 West) has won four of its last seven games before its 4:30 p.m. game with the Red Devils (10-2), who have won seven straight games.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (8-1, 1-0 through Monday) comes to town for an 11 a.m. game.
“Our focus on this stretch needs to be what we have been emphasizing, playing clean fundamental baseball,” Coyotes coach Eric Sorensen said. “Competing pitch by pitch and just playing good ball.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn trails Chewelah (7-1), Northwest Christian of Colbert (6-0) and reigning state champion Brewster (7-0) in the state rankings.
Meanwhile, No. 7 Asotin (5-1) took a 10-0, five-inning opener and a 8-5 closer from Kittitas on Wednesday in Pasco.
The Panthers scored five runs in the first game’s first and third innings as they singled four times and stole four bases.
George Seubert batted 1-for-2 for a single, Hunter Smith, Brock Hutchinson and Bryce Coles each drew walks, and the Coyotes committed a pair of errors.
Conner Coles pitched 2.1 innings and took the loss as he struck out three against three hits, 10 runs — six earned — and eight walks. Seubert finished the final 1.2 frames.
Asotin freshman Cody Ells (1-for-2) singled, scored, drove in two runs and walked as he struck out 11 against a hit and three walks through five innings.
In the second game, the Panthers led 8-1 midway through the sixth before Kittitas scored two runs in the home half and two more in the seventh.
Terry Huber (2-for-4) tripled, scored, drove in a run and stole a base. Eli Nash (1-for-3) scored a run, drove in another and stole two bases as Smith (1-for-3) scored twice and stole a base.