The Kittitas Secondary School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are off to Highland Friday after sweeping Granger in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference home openers Tuesday.

The boys (2-1 overall, 1-0 West), averaging 62 points per contest to 62 allowed, are scheduled to see the Scotties (0-5, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m. after the girls (2-0, 1-0), with a 17-point average differential, see the Scotties (1-4, 0-1) at 6 p.m.


