The Kittitas Secondary School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are off to Highland Friday after sweeping Granger in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference home openers Tuesday.
The boys (2-1 overall, 1-0 West), averaging 62 points per contest to 62 allowed, are scheduled to see the Scotties (0-5, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m. after the girls (2-0, 1-0), with a 17-point average differential, see the Scotties (1-4, 0-1) at 6 p.m.
Winter weather canceled home games with Class 1A Connell and the East’s Columbia (Burbank) Dec. 8 and Dec. 10, but the boys kept the Spartans winless 71-59 after the girls did the same 64-55.
"We controlled the game in the fourth quarter," boys' coach Chet Weekes said. "We did give a few too many points to them, but Conner Coles played great in crunch time. It wasn't just Conner, the whole team — a great team effort. Proud of every one of them."
The boys finished Granger (0-5, 0-1) after trailing 18-14 through one but pulling ahead 35-28 at intermission and 50-40 through three.
Coles’ 3-pointer from the right corner kept the Coyotes up 63-53 with just over two minutes left in the fourth before he made a pair of free throws to stay ahead 65-55 at 1:38, and Terry Huber’s free throw made it 68-58 at 54 seconds.
Coles scored 13 of his 28 points in the final frame as Josh Rosbach and Nathan Varnum came away with 14 and 12 points in all, and Spartans sophomore guard Julian Castro and senior guard/forward Davian Castro put in 20 and 11.
For the girls, Reyse Phillips, Rillee Huber and Brenna Wilson led with 18, 15 and 11 respective points as Kittitas got out 11-7 through a quarter, 29-24 at the break and, with half-court pressure, 47-35 through three.
"It was nice to see us get going in the second half, especially because we started the first few minutes slow," girls' coach Nate Phillips said. "Those turnovers definitely helped us get our offense going."
Senior guards Jasmin Vasquez (21 points) and Ali Chavez (16 points) and freshman guard Kamila Herrera (14 points) helped Granger (0-5, 0-1) pull even at 5-5, 7-7 and 12-12 early.