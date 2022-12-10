Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The 2017, 2018 and 2019 Class 2B champion Kittitas Secondary School boys’ basketball team is back for a shot at its first regionals appearance in three years.

Josh Rosbach is a 6-foot senior All-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Second Team point guard/shooting guard after honorable mention guard Michael Towner graduated, and also into their fourth years are guard/small forward Tyce Bare, shooting guard Conner Coles, small forward Nathan Varnum, guard Jet Tamez and center Carlos Villa.


Tags

Recommended for you