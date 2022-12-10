...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
Tyce Bare (0), Conner Coles (4), Josh Rosbach (2) and the Kittitas Secondary School boys’ basketball team are scheduled to host Columbia (Burbank) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, winter weather permitting.
The 2017, 2018 and 2019 Class 2B champion Kittitas Secondary School boys’ basketball team is back for a shot at its first regionals appearance in three years.
Josh Rosbach is a 6-foot senior All-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Second Team point guard/shooting guard after honorable mention guard Michael Towner graduated, and also into their fourth years are guard/small forward Tyce Bare, shooting guard Conner Coles, small forward Nathan Varnum, guard Jet Tamez and center Carlos Villa.
Doug Varnum, Gabe Carlson, Yair Serrano-Sanchez and Liam Peterson are junior guards, Bryce Coles is a sophomore guard and Terry Huber is a freshman forward as the Coyotes (1-1 overall) chase their 19th state qualification since 1959-60.
Cle Elum-Roslyn won the West on the way to regionals last winter as Columbia (Burbank) took the East, beat the Warriors for the EWAC Tournament championship and came up sixth in Class 2B.
In the early going, Kittitas, still trying to find its identity per coach Chet Weekes, fell 85-63 Dec. 1 opener at Class 1A Cascade in Leavenworth and beat the East’s River View, also back from regionals, 52-43 Dec. 2 in Finley. The Coyotes are scheduled next for 7:30 p.m. home games against Columbia Saturday and Granger Tuesday, and a 7:30 p.m. contest at Highland Friday in Cowiche.
Cle Elum-Roslyn visits Dec. 17 before a road rematch Jan. 21, and the Coyotes head to the East’s Walla Walla Valley Academy Dec. 20 in College Place before the Dec. 27 Cascade Hoops Classic in Leavenworth and a Jan. 31 game at Lind-Ritzville.
KITTITAS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Kittitas Secondary School girls’ basketball team is back with better cohesion in search of its first Class 2B state appearance since 2005, its 13th since 1979-80 and its first state title.
Sydney Bare is a 5-foot, 9-inch senior wing as Hope Harris and Reyse Phillips are junior guards, and Lilly Faubion, Elysa Nash and Brenna Wilson (wings), Rillee Huber (a guard) and Aubree Knudson Brown (a post) are sophomores after Hannah Moore received a West honorable mention and graduated.
{div}”Strengths would be that we have a year together,” Coyotes coach Nate Phillips said. “Last year there was a lot of learning about each other including coaches and learning how to play together. We are able to start taking steps forward, and when we are talking about offense or defense they are starting to connect practice and games. The returners are becoming more capable of communicating with the coaches with what they see and why they are doing some of the things they are doing on offense or defense.”{/div}
Warden won the East, beat Mabton for the EWAC Tournament championship and went home with its first state title as Mabton took the West and reached the first round.
In Kittitas’ 40-16 season-opening win Dec. 2 at the East’s River View, Harris and Brown led with 13 and 10 respective points.
{span}”We missed a lot of shots that would have really opened that game up,” said Nate Phillips Friday. “Now if we can just get one more game this Saturday before next week’s three-game league set, that would be great. Cascade dropping hoops and the weather last night are making things challenging.”{/span}
The Coyotes (1-0 overall) are scheduled to host the East’s Columbia (Burbank) at 6 p.m. Saturday before their 6 p.m. West home premiere with Granger Tuesday and their 6 p.m. game at Highland Friday in Cowiche.
Cle Elum-Roslyn visits Dec. 17 before a Jan. 21 rematch, Kittitas heads to the East’s Walla Walla Valley Academy Dec. 20 in College Place, the Kittitas Holiday Tournament is Dec. 27-28, Mabton comes to town Jan. 7 and hosts the Coyotes Jan. 28, and Kittitas heads to Omak Dec. 30 and to Lind-Ritzville Jan. 31.