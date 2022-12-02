Support Local Journalism


The Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won its home premiere with Class 3A Hermiston, its 28th game in a row and its second of the Tim Ravet era Friday.

Olivia Anderson led Ellensburg (2-0 overall) with 26 points and nine rebounds as Jamison Philip (18 points, three steals), Quinn Rogel (eight points, six rebounds, two steals), Kavara Jones (eight points), Alana Marrs (four points, nine rebounds), Rylee Leishman (four points, three steals), Brooke Ravet (four assists) and Molly Moffat (two steals) put their side ahead 14-8 through a quarter, 34-16 at intermission and 56-18 through three.


