The Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won its home premiere with Class 3A Hermiston, its 28th game in a row and its second of the Tim Ravet era Friday.
Olivia Anderson led Ellensburg (2-0 overall) with 26 points and nine rebounds as Jamison Philip (18 points, three steals), Quinn Rogel (eight points, six rebounds, two steals), Kavara Jones (eight points), Alana Marrs (four points, nine rebounds), Rylee Leishman (four points, three steals), Brooke Ravet (four assists) and Molly Moffat (two steals) put their side ahead 14-8 through a quarter, 34-16 at intermission and 56-18 through three.
Sophomore guard/post Izzy Simmons scored 13 points for Hermiston (0-1).
Ellensburg wins by a 66-31 average entering its contest scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Class 4A fifth-place Eastlake (0-1 after a 64-52 home loss to Class 4A fourth-place Camas Friday) in Sammamish.
“We know Eastlake is historically a pretty good program, so we’re looking forward to that, for sure,” said Bulldogs varsity assistant Rocky Gibson, whose son, Bailey, grew up with Tim’s son, Brock, on the way to 2017, 2018 and 2019 Class 2B state championships at Kittitas.
Rocky Gibson joined Ravet’s staff when he heard Ravet was to be Ellensburg’s new coach this summer, and the Bulldogs are happy to have non-conference teams force them to play the right way.
Kittitas 40, River View 16
Friday in Finley
K 13 9 7 11 – 40
R 2 6 4 4 – 16
K – Hope Harris 13, Aubree Knudson Brown 10, Sydney Bare 5, Rillee Huber 4, Reyse Phillips 4, Elysa Nash 2, Brenna Wilson 2.
NEXT: Connell at Kittitas (1-0 overall), 6 p.m. Thursday
Tri-Cities Prep 40, Cle Elum-Roslyn 28
Friday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (0-1 overall) at Columbia (1-0), 6 p.m. Saturday, in Burbank
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kittitas 52, River View 43
Friday in Finley
Cascade 85, Kittitas 63
Thursday in Leavenworth
NEXT: Connell at Kittitas (1-1 overall), 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8
Hermiston 81, Ellensburg 74
Friday in Ellensburg
H 17 25 21 18 – 81
E 18 17 17 22 – 74
E – Emmett Fenz 31 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, assist; Gavin Marrs 22 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, three steals, block; Darius Andaya six points, two rebounds; Garrett Loen six points, rebound, assist; Gunner Fenz three points, four assists, two rebounds, steal; Cy Clark three points, two rebounds, steal; Josh Boast three points, block; Cole Rogers rebound, assist.
NEXT: Ellensburg (1-1 overall) at Eastlake, 3:45 p.m. Saturday, in Sammamish
Cle Elum-Roslyn 63, Tri-Cities Prep 36
Friday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-0 overall) at Columbia (1-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in Burbank
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Central Washington University women's basketball team handed Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Oregon its first loss in a 69-56 win before a crowd of 388 Thursday at Ellensburg High School, according to a CWU news release.
Asher Cai’s back-to-back 3-pointers, Samantha Bowman’s pair of free throws and Ashley Schow’s jumper put the Wildcats (6-1 overall, 1-0 GNAC) up 10-0 early on the way to an 18-10 lead through a quarter, but junior guard Cali McClave put her Wolves (4-1, 0-1) up 35-27 with a layup at 1:12 to intermission.
"Proud of how we responded coming out of the second half,” Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We can take a lot away from this game tonight. I saw some improvement on the offensive glass, but we have to get better at finishing possessions defensively. I thought Sam gave us a big lift in the second half with her energy and effort as well. Lots of good to build upon but also lots to learn from and grow upon."
Cai and Asher helped the Wildcats climb back in front 42-37 at 6:24 in the third, and Bowman finished with 13 points in the quarter as Central outpaced Western 26-6 in the frame. Tori Maeda opened the fourth with a 3 for a 61-41 lead at 9:30, and the Wildcats had an answer each time the Wolves attempted a run.
Bowman, a 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center of Zillah, led with a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Cai, a 5-foot-9 freshman shooting guard of Colfax, came away with 21 points. Central outscored Western 14-11 on second-chance points and 38-24 in the paint as the Wolves outperformed the Wildcats 10-8 off of turnovers, 20-6 off the bench and 9-8 off of turnovers.
Central, a winner of two of its last three, will return to Ellensburg High for a 5:15 p.m. contest with Saint Martin’s (3-5, 0-1), against which the Wildcats are 20-18 since 2003, Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Central Washington University men's basketball team suffered its fourth loss of six or fewer points as Western Oregon escaped with a 69-67 Great Northwest Athletic Conference season-opening win before a crowd of 588 Thursday at Ellensburg High School, according to a CWU news release.
Senior guard Cameron Cranston of Vancouver gave his Wolves (4-2 overall, 1-0 GNAC) a 66-64 lead with a fadeaway from the baseline with 42 seconds left in the evening before the Wildcats (1-6, 0-1), forced to foul, sent him to the line where he split a pair of free throws for a 67-64 lead with 18 seconds left. Camron McNeil’s 3-pointer tied it at eight seconds, but sophomore guard Qiant Myers drove the length of the court, banked in a layup and blocked Isaiah Banks’ full-court attempt as time expired.
"We had some good stretches tonight,” Central Washington coach Brandon Rinta said. “We had some guys step up with other guys out injured and sick. WOU is a good team, and they hit some big shots down the stretch. We need to be able to execute better down the stretch."
Quincy Taylor and Noah Pepper’s back-to-back 3-pointers helped the Wildcats lead 18-16 with 9:05 left in the first half and, with a 10-3 run including Jalai O’Keith and McNeil layups, led 37-30 at the break.
Central committed several turnovers in a row in the second half, and Western senior Western Yosani Clay’s layup tied it at 45 with 12:42 left. Matt Poquette’s drive-and-dunk put the Wildcats back ahead 61-56 at 3:50.
McNeil led Central with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists as Myers led the Wolves with 16 points. The Wildcats outscored Western 5-3 on second-chance points and 18-9 off the bench, but the Wolves pulled away 17-12 off of turnovers, 40-32 in the paint and 8-4 on fast breaks.
Central will return to Ellensburg High Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff with Saint Martin’s (6-1, 1-0), against which it's 23-18 since 2003, in a contest to air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.