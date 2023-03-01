The cattle industry in Kittitas County is cautiously optimistic heading into the second quarter of 2023 with cattle prices at the start of this year the highest since 2014-2015.
There will be challenges ahead, especially with navigating higher input costs and questions about beef demand. But the projection is for a stronger market prices, according to BEEF magazine.
“I was talking to a buddy the other day, and it was during the white-out blizzard during the night. I just said, ‘I’m just keeping the calves alive and feeding America. There’s times when it seems like the world is fighting you, but at the end of the day, I have the greatest job in the world,” Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association President Ryan Stingley said.
“In 2014, the cattle industry hit it big. I read something the other day that cattle numbers are at a 16-year low. With the cattle numbers being so low, supply and demand says it should be pretty good this year. Cattle run on a seven-year cycle highs and lows. We should be coming into a natural high. I feel like it’s a change for the good.”
Tipton Hudson is the director of the Washington State University Kittitas County Extension, which focuses on sustainable rangeland grazing, riparian grazing to support stream function and water quality, rangeland monitoring and irrigated pasture management.
Hudson also hosts a bimonthly podcast called “Art of Range.” On Thursday, he will be talking to John Nalivka, president and owner of Sterling Marketing, about cattle marketing, strategies and risks for 2023.
“My goal with this podcast is to help people produce food and fiber on naturally-occurring plant communities in ways that promote sound ecology and economy,” Hudson said. “Healthy land, healthy animals and healthy communities are inextricably linked.”
Nalivka said with the release of the January 1 Cattle Inventory report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, those in the industry now have an idea of the 2023 starting point regarding cattle numbers. That 3% smaller inventory is an indication of how badly drought and poor or negative returns impacted cow-calf operations.
“I believe I had that issue pretty much put to rest by December as my projections for this year’s inventory, based on cow and heifer slaughter last year, were generally in line with the USDA report,” Nalivka said.
“While the focus is near-term cattle numbers, the other issue is how quickly producers will expand herds — if at all. This is important to the entire beef supply chain. Beef production is centered on cattle numbers and industry production economics are a function of those cattle numbers as much as they are beef production — cow-calf, feedlot, packer.”
Hudson, a former executive vice president of the Washington Cattlemen’s Association, said Kittitas County has a number of large-operation producers as well as several mid-range ranches.
“We have all of that here. The numbers are pretty stable,” he said. “I think it looks pretty good. Coming through COVID we definitely have a demand for beef, even with higher prices.
“It seems to be shaping up to have strong cattle prices for a little while.”
There were 89.3 million head of cattle and calves on U.S. farms as of Jan. 1, according to the USDA report.
The USDA Economic Research Service is reporting that based on slaughter data through early February the pace of cattle slaughter is faster than expected.
Though the report also states that winter weather appears to have impeded performance of feedlot cattle as well as taken a toll on cow and bull weights, projected beef production in 2023 is up 50 million pounds to 26.5 billion pounds.
The import forecast for 2023 is up on early customs and import inspection data to 3.4 billion pounds. Export projections for 2023 are unchanged at 3.1 million pounds.
“The early indicators have me cautiously optimistic,” Mark Charlton of Charlton Farms said. “It depends on the timing for when your market is, but there’s always pressure on the market when it comes time to sell your calves.
“Whether you’re able to contract ahead of time has a bearing. In general, things look pretty good.”