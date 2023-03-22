Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce announces Business Award Winners Daily Record staff repoort Rodney Harwood Author email Mar 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Julep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar owners Kyle and Jill Johnson were recognized by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce as the Restaurant of the Year. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce 115th Annual Awards Gala hosted over 200 guests, including business leaders, community members, Chamber staff, and Chamber Board of Directors.The chamber of commerce collected over 1,800 votes from citizens across Kittitas County to tabulate the Chamber Business Award Winners:Best New Business: Kittitas CafeBest Small Business: Basecamp OutfittersBest Customer Service: 1883 Coffee Co.Best Outdoor Recreation/Activity: Top Fly Guide ServiceRestaurant of the Year: Julep Southern Kitchen & BarNon-Profit of the Year: Habitat For HumanityCommunity Impact Award: FISH Food BankLegacy Business of the Year: Jerrol’sBusiness of the Year: Iron Horse BreweryCentennial Award: Ellensburg Rodeo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology Politics Administrative Law Job Market Food Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Author email Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Reed Park overhaul put on hold due to community outcry Hoop dreams — KC Wildcats take second at 10th Washington State Middle School Basketball Championships PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan‘s hat trick nets first win for Ellensburg boys’ soccer team Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue to conduct live-fire training burn Decades of dedication — The roots run deep at Sundance Orchards and the Kern family Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards JaKe's Custom tinting KVH Women's Health KVH Medical Specialties KVH Hospice KVH Dermatology Sadie Thayer KCHM KVH Urgent Care Kelleher Ford KVH Primary Care CareNet Ellensburg KVH Workplace Health Snow River Equipment Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand Marguerite Marrs Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff CW Barbershop 02 KVH Surgical Jill Gunderson Shaw's Furniture Wise Automotive Knudson Hardware Brookside Crematory KVH Rehabilitation CW Barbershop 01 Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Family Medicine Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Julie Virden Jim's Glass KVH Pharmacy Cara Marrs Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters