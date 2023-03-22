chamber awards

Julep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar owners Kyle and Jill Johnson were recognized by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce as the Restaurant of the Year.

 Courtesy photo

The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce 115th Annual Awards Gala hosted over 200 guests, including business leaders, community members, Chamber staff, and Chamber Board of Directors.

The chamber of commerce collected over 1,800 votes from citizens across Kittitas County to tabulate the Chamber Business Award Winners:


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

