CWU football

Noah Thompson (67), Quincy Glasper (1), Raymond Schalk (78), Payton Glasser (86) and the Central Washington University football team seeks its third win in a row Saturday in Portales, N.M.

 RICHARD DALTON / DAILY RECORD file

The Central Washington University football team can beat its second New Mexican Lone Star Conference rival in four weeks Saturday at Greyhound Stadium in Portales, New Mexico.

The Wildcats (2-1 overall, 2-0 Lone Star) stifled Western New Mexico 24-13 in their Sept. 10 home opener at Tomlinson Stadium and can stretch their win streak to three in a 5 p.m. kickoff with Eastern New Mexico (1-3, 0-2).

