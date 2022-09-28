The Central Washington University football team can beat its second New Mexican Lone Star Conference rival in four weeks Saturday at Greyhound Stadium in Portales, New Mexico.
The Wildcats (2-1 overall, 2-0 Lone Star) stifled Western New Mexico 24-13 in their Sept. 10 home opener at Tomlinson Stadium and can stretch their win streak to three in a 5 p.m. kickoff with Eastern New Mexico (1-3, 0-2).
The game will air at lonestarconferencenetwork.com and via internet radio at kselcountry.com.
Central whipped the Greyhounds, who dropped their third game in a row 43-10 Sept. 24 at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 66-24 in their first-ever meeting last fall in Ellensburg.
Quincy Glasper has thrown for 556 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions as he’s run for 65 yards and two more scores to help his Wildcats outscore opponents 28-19 per game. Tre’Jon Henderson is a backfield force for 245 yards and five touchdowns in two games, Darius Morrison is the top receiver with 198 yards and two end zone trips, Jude Mullette has made five of six field goals and all nine point-afters, and Daeon Hudson leads the defense with 32 tackles – 4 ½ for loss – three sacks, an interception, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
For Eastern, 6-foot, 3-inch, 218-pound junior quarterback Kason Martin has 726 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, junior running back Isaiah Tate (5-foot-10, 190) has covered 199 yards on the ground for two scores, junior wideout Asa Wondeh (6-foot, 170) has 395 receiving yards and three end zone trips under his belt, and sophomore kicker Cooper Hamilton (5-foot-11, 175) has made all five of his field goals as the Greyhounds are outscored 32.5-16.
Redshirt junior defensive back Zerrian Meander (6-foot-2, 190) spurs the defense with 34 tackles, four pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Redshirt senior defensive end Aseli Finau (6-foot-2, 260), who’s made four tackles – one for loss – and hit the quarterback twice, was named an LSC Football Preseason Defensive Player to Watch in July as sophomore running back Howard Russell (6-foot-1, 200), who’s carried for 110 yards, made the offensive list.
ELLENSBURG AT NO. 4 PROSSER
The Ellensburg High School football team (3-1 overall, 2-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) rides a three-game win streak southeast as it strives to beat Prosser (4-0, 1-0) for the first time since its 26-14 home win on the way to a Class 2A quarterfinal run in 2018.
The Bulldogs outperform the competition by an average of 26-15 thus far whereas the returning CWAC champion and quarterfinalist Mustangs breeze through opponents 40-12.
Prosser features senior inside linebacker and CWAC Defensive Most Valuable Player Neo Medrano with first-team talents Isaac Kernan (a senior wide receiver), Yahir Lamas (a senior center), Trey Webb (a senior defensive lineman), second-team picks Chris Veloz (a senior wideout), Brennen Carey (a senior outside linebacker) and junior honorable mentions Jo Sonnichsen (an inside linebacker) and Havic Prieto (a cornerback).
Ellensburg shut out Class 4A Davis before blanking Grandview 39-0 a week ago, eight days after the Mustangs took their first clean sheet of the season from the host Greyhounds, 54-0.
Prosser junior quarterback Kory McClure has thrown for 900 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions, Medrano has run for 230 yards and four scores and caught passes for 64 yards and two more end zone trips, and Kernan has 141 receiving yards as he’s reached pay dirt three times.
The Mustangs have outscored the Bulldogs 96-32 the last three years but survived 26-20 in double overtime last fall in Ellensburg.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN AT NO. 9 KITTITAS/THORP
The Kittitas/Thorp football team welcomes cross-county rival Cle Elum-Roslyn to its Homecoming festivities and Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West opener scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.
The Warriors (0-4 overall) are out to beat the Coyotes (2-2) for the second time in three years after pulling a 21-0 road shutout in 2020 and falling 21-7 there in 2021.
Kittitas/Thorp, eager to win its second game in a row, is narrowly outscored by an average of 28-26 thus far while Cle Elum-Roslyn falls on the short end of a 36-8 margin.