After a tough opening weekend, the Ellensburg High School, Cle Elum-Roslyn High School, Kittitas/Thorp and Central Washington University football teams look for better outcomes in Week 2.
ELLENSBURG (0-1) AT AC DAVIS (0-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima
The Class 4A Pirates fell 17-14 Sept. 2 at the Bulldogs’ Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Selah as Vikings senior running back Clayton Westfall caught a 14-yard go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter.
Davis senior running back Rigoberto Martinez carried 16 times for 76 yards and a six-yard score, junior quarterback Jason Chavez completed 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards and rushed into the end zone from a yard out, and junior wide receiver Becken Murphy caught three passes for 27 yards.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN (0-1) AT DAYTON-WAITSBURG (1-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Waitsburg High School
The Wolfpack of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East opened with a 34-0 home win against Granger of the West Sept. 2.
KITTITAS/THORP (0-1) AT MANSON (1-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
The Trojans of the Central Washington League kicked off with a 26-10 win Sept. 2 at Cle Elum-Roslyn.
WESTERN NEW MEXICO (1-0) AT CENTRAL WASHINGTON (0-1)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg
The Wildcats’ new Lone Star Conference rival Mustangs scored 17 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second and seven in the fourth of a 34-20 win Sept. 3 Adams State (Alamosa, Colo.)
Western New Mexico sophomore quarterback Devin Larsen completed 21 of 32 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Fifth-year David Telles led receivers with seven catches for 64 yards as junior tight end Edwin LaCrosse (two catches, 54 yards), redshirt freshman running back Jamon Chambers (three catches, 43 yards) and senior wideout Vincent Rankin (two catches, 35 yards) all came down with a touchdown each.
Chambers also rushed 14 times for 69 yards, and freshman Adrian Zamudio made a pair of field goals.
Junior linebacker Clavon Caine and senior linebacker Kaleb Gutierrez made six tackles apiece, senior defensive lineman David Melendez and senior linebacker Wallen Te’o recorded 1 ½ sack and a half-sack, respectively, and Gutierrez and redshirt junior defensive back Pat Nunn both intercepted a pass.
Central Washington has beaten the Mustangs in all four meetings by an average of 47-17 since 2002.
