Snowshoes have been around for thousands of years, making survival under heavy snow conditions.
It wasn’t until after the mid-20th century people could even purchase snowshoes designed for mountain travel.
Kittitas Basin brothers Bill and Gene Prater were instrumental in the development of mountain snowshoes and the shift of snowshoeing from utilitarian purposes to recreation.
The Kittitas County Historical Museum will wrap up its 2022 Lecture Series with a lecture by Central Washington University professor Karl Lillquist called “Mountain Snowshoes and the Kittitas Basin: The Prater Family Link.”
The Nov. 3 event is free, but seating will be limited. Guests are asked to register via KCHM.org for in-person attendance or for virtual access through Zoom.
“The Praters were farmers who had time to climb mountains in the winter months but needed snowshoes that would allow them to do so,” Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director said.
“They helped snowshoes that helped pave the way for greatly increased winter recreation across North America.”
The Prater brothers initial tinkering in the 1950’s on unwieldy wood and rawhide, military surplus snowshoes led to the development of nationally recognized Sherpa snowshoes by Bill, and regionally known Prater Snowshoes plus several popular snowshoe guidebooks (Gene) by the 1970’s.
These seemingly space-age snowshoes, with their aluminum frames, neoprene coated nylon decking, urethane lacing, steel-hinged bindings, and aluminum claws, allowed outdoor enthusiasts to negotiate the soft, deep snows of the steep Cascades.
About the Speaker:
Karl Lillquist is a Geography professor at CWU whose teaching and research interests center on landforms and soils in mountains and deserts.
He graduated from CWU with undergraduate degrees in Geography and Geology. Later, he earned a MS in Geography at Portland State University and a PhD in Geography at the University of Utah.
As a CWU undergraduate, one of his first snowshoe hikes was a climb of the Wenatchee Range’s Earl Peak on an unwieldy pair of Yukons.
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist.
