...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph at
times.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills
of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
With the spring and summer event schedule coming together, the Kittitas County Lodging Tax Committee is making micro grants available to organizations that have plans to coordinate and produce events in Kittitas County.
The idea is to support projects with the goal of increasing money spent by nonresidents coming to the county from 50 miles or more away.
Grant values are up to $2,500 and should be for events occurring within Kittitas County in 2023.