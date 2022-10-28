Flag football Super Bowl II

Kittitas County NFL Flag Football

 COURTESY OF RICHARD DALTON III

Central Washington University’s Tomlinson Stadium will light up with Kittitas County NFL Flag Football Super Bowl II Tuesday.

The K-12 league, which “delivers fun, affordable and safe youth sports experiences fueled by our passionate volunteers … with fewer restrictions due to the full football gear,” is ready to host six simultaneous jamboree-style games in the first two time slots, 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., before the 7:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. window that includes the Texans and Chargers in the championship.


