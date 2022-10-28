Central Washington University’s Tomlinson Stadium will light up with Kittitas County NFL Flag Football Super Bowl II Tuesday.
The K-12 league, which “delivers fun, affordable and safe youth sports experiences fueled by our passionate volunteers … with fewer restrictions due to the full football gear,” is ready to host six simultaneous jamboree-style games in the first two time slots, 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., before the 7:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. window that includes the Texans and Chargers in the championship.
DaJon DeMille, 37, who started the league with his wife, Haylee, with about 25 players in 2016 in Cle Elum, grew up in the military and teaches Air Force ROTC. He came to Central on active duty from 2004-2008, got out of active duty in 2019 and calls the county home where he raises his six kids.
This is the first year with a legitimate title game after COVID concerns interrupted recent years, and these days the league operates on the Thorp school field because it’s right in the middle of the county. Every so often Central Washington football guys come out, hang out play catch.
A normal game is 50 minutes with two 40-minute halves and 10-minute halftime, and Saturday will have free admission with a donation to FISH Food Bank’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.
“We try to keep prices low as possible to give the opportunity to as many children as possible,” said DeMille, who added that the cost to join is only $10 more than it costs to buy the jerseys and that there are extras like shirts and sleeves that kids can buy. “With the price of everything going bonkers, we’re teaming up with FISH to help them with their food drives. We’ve never charged admission because we’re hoping folks can help with food donations and to fill up containers for folks who really need it this time of year.”
KCFF, sanctioned by the NFL with rights to use professional logos and colors, will start a high school league if it gets enough older kids, and it looks to launch an all-girls’ league next year. The spring league is geared toward teaching kids leadership, and it all started with word of mouth on Facebook and at the farmers market.
“Family and friends coming together and building memories that will last forever brings everybody together,” DeMille said. “It’s amazing: The very first game, when we had 82 athletes, nearly 500 people showed up to watch it. Last year there were 92 athletes, and this year there are 143, and 700-800 people there would be fantastic. If we can draw more than Central’s games, I’ll be happy.”