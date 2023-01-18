Into its new year premiere, the Central Washington University men's rugby team heads Saturday to University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats and Thunderbirds face off at 1 p.m. at the Gerald McGavin UBC Rugby Centre.
"It's a fantastic way to start off our season taking on a very impressive side who have played a lot of great rugby this year,” Central coach Todd Thornley said. “UBC have been the leaders of college rugby in North America for a long time, so we are well aware of the huge challenge ahead of us. When we have been training so long with no competitive games, it is always hard to get a true sense of where we are at. After Saturday, we will know exactly where we are at. Bring it on!"
The Wildcats (9-6-1 overall in 2022) upset No. 13 Arizona 60-13 and bounced Cal Poly 62-17 from the D1A Playoffs’ first round before falling 43-26 to Cal in the second.
Central is 49-20-1 since Thornley became head coach in July 2016 and, under his watch, 25 Wildcats have become All-Americans and 11 have made the professional ranks — 10 in Major League Rugby and one in Japan Rugby League One.
British Columbia (7-3) opened its 2022-23 run in September and upset No. 1 Saint Mary's 33-28 in the World Cup Jan. 14 in Moraga, Calif.
In charge of the Thunderbirds is coach Curry Hitchborn, who's led British Columbia to 2017, 2018 and 2021 Canadian University Rugby championships since taking the reigns in May 2018.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Bowman GNAC Player of the Week again
Fresh from her triple-double in a 71-47 win Jan. 12 at Alaska Anchorage, Samantha Bowman of the Central Washington University women’s basketball team is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the third time in 2022-23, according to a Monday CWU news release.
"I couldn't have done it without my teammates," said Bowman, a 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center of Zillah. "They did such a good job getting me the ball but also knocking down their shots! These were two great team wins this week and I think everyone on the team deserves recognition.”
Bowman's 15 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists were the GNAC’s first triple-double since 2016 and the Wildcat women’s first since Dec. 31, 2011. She followed with a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double in a 73-56 win Jan. 14 at Alaska Fairbanks.
The Wildcats (13-4 overall, 5-3 GNAC) will at last return to Nicholson Pavilion for a 2 p.m. tipoff with Northwest Nazarene (8-8, 4-4) Saturday, against which they’re 10-29 since 2003.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Ellensburg 70, Grandview 46
Tuesday in Grandview
ELL 18 24 14 14 — 70
GRA 10 14 12 10 — 46
ELL — Layne Rogel 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Jamison Philip 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Olivia Anderson 13 points, 4 rebounds; Quinn Rogel 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Brooke Ravet 8 points, 5 rebounds; Rylee Leishman 3 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Molly Moffat 3 points; Alana Marrs 2 points, rebound; Kavara Jones 1 point.
NEXT: Selah (3-12 overall, 1-6 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 1 Ellensburg (14-0, 7-0), Coaches vs. Cancer, 6 p.m. Friday
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Grandview 64, Ellensburg 38
Tuesday in Grandview
NEXT: No. 14 Selah (9-6 overall, 6-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ellensburg (6-8, 2-5), Coaches vs. Cancer, 7:30 p.m. Friday