Fifth-year flanker Alex Cleary and the Central Washington University men's rugby team will begin their new season Saturday at University of British Columbia Saturday in Vancouver, B.C.

 CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Into its new year premiere, the Central Washington University men's rugby team heads Saturday to University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., according to a CWU news release.

The Wildcats and Thunderbirds face off at 1 p.m. at the Gerald McGavin UBC Rugby Centre.


