Valerie “Sunshine” Huerta of the Central Washington University women’s basketball team is the Division II Conference Information Directors Association’s Women’s Basketball Division II Player of the Week for the second time this winter, according to a Wednesday CWU news release.
Huerta, a 5-foot, 4-inch sophomore point guard of Whittier, Calif., set Wildcat women’s and Great Northwest Athletic Conference single-season records with 46 points and 18 field goals in a 92-44 win against the NAIA’s Walla Walla (College Place) Monday at Ellensburg High School, improving upon Leada Bankey of Western Oregon’s records of 45 points and 16 field goals, both recorded in an 89-81 double-overtime win Feb. 21, 2008, at Central Washington.
Huerta averaged 35 points between a 79-52 victory over Division III Whitman (Walla Walla), in which she scored 24 points, Dec. 17 at Yakima Valley Community College, and Monday’s win. She shot 52 percent from the field and 57 percent from beyond the arc in that span.
Her 46 points and 18 field goals are both Division II’s second-highest single-game totals this season, the first led by Shippensburg (Pa.) senior guard Ariel Jones’ 48 and the next led by Harding (Searcy, Ark.) junior forward Sage Hawley’s 21.
Huerta goes for 21.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game thus far in 2022-23.
The Wildcats (10-1 overall, 2-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference), 16th and 22nd in the respective D2SIDA and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association polls, head to Montana State Billings (11-2, 2-0) for a 6:30 p.m. contest to air on the msubsports YouTube page Dec. 29 before their 2 p.m. game Dec. 31 at Seattle Pacific, to broadcast on the SPU Sports YouTube page.
Western Washington (7-1, 1-0), the 2021-22 national championship runner-up to Glenville State (W.V.), leads Central Washington and MSU Billings in the D2SIDA West Region Poll’s top three.
BOYS’ WRESTLING Fresh from a top-three finish to Class 1A champion Toppenish and Class 3A Mt. Spokane in a 27-team Best of the West Duals field Tuesday at Pasco High School, seven Individuals represented the Ellensburg High boys’ wrestling team on the winner’s stand for a second-place, 129.5-point team finish to Toppenish (320) in a field of 22 Wednesday.
Francisco Ayala improved to 16-1 with a 6-2 first-place decision against Toppenish senior Seth Ordaz at 160 pounds, and Jack Eylar is 14-2 after his 5-0 first-place defeat of Class 1A Connell senior Jordan Mendez at 126.
Logan Stolen (15-3) climbed to second against Toppenish junior Kaiden Kintner at 182, Breck Hammond (12-5) came up fifth at 170, Wyatt Boyer (9-5) came away seventh at 220, and Tyler Bacon (7-7, 120) and Ryder Suemori (8-7, 138) both emerged eighth.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to complete 2022 at the nine-team Eastmont Paul Reaser Cat Classic Dec. 30 in East Wenatchee.
Best of the West – Individual
Wednesday at Pasco High School
120 – Tyler Bacon (7-7) eighth
Round 1: Bye; Round 2: Bacon pinned Austin Mattern, Washougal, 1:40; Quarterfinal: Brant Clark, Toppenish, pinned Bacon, 2:44; Consolation round 3: Abel Acosta, Prosser, pinned Bacon, 2:08; Seventh-place match: Eliuth Serra, Connell, pinned Bacon, 2:44.
126 – Jack Eylar (14-2) first
Round 1: Bye; Round 2: Eylar pinned Ashton Kelley, Southridge, 1:29; Quarterfinal: Eylar def. Tommy Vick, Prairie, technical fall (3:42), 16-0; Semifinal – Eylar def. Adonai Garza, Kent Meridian, tiebreaker, 7-6; First-place match: Eylar def. Jordan Mendez, Connell, 5-0.
126 – Leif Holmgren (5-5)
Round 1: Eli Sepulveda, Southridge, pinned Holmgren, 1:06; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Bye.
138 – Ryder Suemori (8-7) eighth
Round 1: Suemori pinned Cole Michael Finn, Prosser, 4:53; Round 2: Suemori pinned Quinton Ellison, Southridge, 3:24; Quarterfinals: Gavin Carnahan, Deer Park, pinned Suemori, 4:25; Consolation round 3: Calvin Andrews, Columbia (White Salmon), pinned Suemori, 2:30; Seventh-place match: Gabriel Borisch, Southridge, pinned Suemori, :22.
138 – Teegen Stolen (6-5)
Round 1: Grady Lieziert, Washougal, pinned Stolen, 2:00; Consolation round 1: Bye.
145 – Konner Carlson (5-3)
Round 1: Ruben Rios, Toppenish, def. Carlson, 7-0.
152 – Lucky Douvier (4-5)
Round 1: Caleb Lihosit, Kennewick, pinned Douvier, 3:09.
Round 1: Bayne pinned Jonathan Jefferson, Kennewick, 3:37; Round 2: Jeremiah Zuniga, Toppenish, pinned Bayne, 2:10.
160 – Francisco Ayala (16-1) first
Round 1: Ayala pinned John Bonilla-Rupan, Kent Meridian, :50; Round 2: Ayala pinned Jakob Greene, Selah, 1:57; Quarterfinal: Ayala pinned Antonio Perez, Pasco, :55; Semifinal: Ayala pinned Carter O‘Dell, Walla Walla, 1:05; First-place match: Ayala def. Seth Ordaz, Toppenish, 6-2.
170 – Breck Hammond (12-5) fifth
Round 1: Bye; Round 2: Hammond def. Mason Frei, Prairie, 13-12; Quarterfinal: Armando John, Toppenish, pinned Hammond, 3:29; Consolation round 3: Hammond def. Dominic Torres, Pasco, 7-4; Fifth-place match: Hammond pinned Fabricio Alvarez, Toppenish, 4:35.
Round 1: Femrite pinned Gabriel Martinez, Walla Walla, :36; Round 2: Levi Riggs, Prairie, pinned Femrite, 4:58.
182 – Logan Stolen (15-3) second
Round 1: Stolen pinned JohnMark Villarreal, Richland, 2:27; Round 2: Stolen pinned Tyler Sloan, Columbia (Burbank), 1:10; Quarterfinal: Stolen pinned Victor Cuellar, Pasco, :58; Semifinal: Stolen pinned Alex Ford, Prairie, 3:36; First-place match: Kaiden Kintner, Toppenish, pinned Stolen, 2:57.
195 – Ezekiel Wageneck (3-4)
Round 1: Nathan Chavez, Connell, pinned Wageneck, 4:57; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Bye; Consolation first: Bye.
220 – Deklin Graham (3-7)
Round 1: Bye; Round 2: Trevor Hoopes, Southridge, pinned Graham, :35.
220 – Wyatt Boyer (9-5) seventh
Round 1 – Boyer def. Joshua Limon-Garcia, Kennewick, 12-7; Round 2: Boyer pinned Logan Leeson, West Valley (Spokane), 2:28; Quarterfinal: Jackson Forsyth, Connell, def. Boyer, major decision, 14-3; Consolation round 3: Ben Duffield, Hanford, def. Boyer, 3-1; Seventh-place match: Boyer pinned Riddek Piatt, Hanford, 1:16.
Round 1: Bye; Round 2: Matthias Posini, Columbia (White Salmon), pinned Ashby, :44.