Central Washington University sophomore point guard Valerie Huerta set Wildcat women’s and Great Northwest Athletic Conference single-game records with 46 points and 18 field goals against Walla Walla Monday at Ellensburg High School.

Valerie “Sunshine” Huerta of the Central Washington University women’s basketball team is the Division II Conference Information Directors Association’s Women’s Basketball Division II Player of the Week for the second time this winter, according to a Wednesday CWU news release.

Huerta, a 5-foot, 4-inch sophomore point guard of Whittier, Calif., set Wildcat women’s and Great Northwest Athletic Conference single-season records with 46 points and 18 field goals in a 92-44 win against the NAIA’s Walla Walla (College Place) Monday at Ellensburg High School, improving upon Leada Bankey of Western Oregon’s records of 45 points and 16 field goals, both recorded in an 89-81 double-overtime win Feb. 21, 2008, at Central Washington.


