Kittitas Secondary School senior Josiah Skindzier and the Coyote boys’ wrestling team head to the Ray Westberg Invitational today at Ellensburg High School.

From its third Eastern Washington Athletic Conference home meet against Cle Elum-Roslyn, Highland, Granger and Columbia (Burbank) on Wednesday, to Saturday’s Ray Westberg Invitational at Ellensburg High School, goes the Kittitas Secondary School boys’ wrestling team.

Jonathan Marin, Ronan Stewart, Jonathan Jones and Josiah Skindzier all won twice Wednesday, said Coyotes coach Connor Treat, and the 17-team invitational honoring the late great Ellensburg High teacher, wrestling coach and Vietnam veteran is scheduled for 9 a.m.


