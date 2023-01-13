...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of I-90 will likely have reduced
visibility due to dense fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Kittitas Secondary School senior Josiah Skindzier and the Coyote boys’ wrestling team head to the Ray Westberg Invitational today at Ellensburg High School.
From its third Eastern Washington Athletic Conference home meet against Cle Elum-Roslyn, Highland, Granger and Columbia (Burbank) on Wednesday, to Saturday’s Ray Westberg Invitational at Ellensburg High School, goes the Kittitas Secondary School boys’ wrestling team.
Jonathan Marin, Ronan Stewart, Jonathan Jones and Josiah Skindzier all won twice Wednesday, said Coyotes coach Connor Treat, and the 17-team invitational honoring the late great Ellensburg High teacher, wrestling coach and Vietnam veteran is scheduled for 9 a.m.
“We always beat a few 4A teams, so that’s nice,” said Treat as Kittitas and EWAC rival Goldendale will be the Class 2B representation this weekend. “I think we can pull off a top-five finish this year. We’re a good team and Ellensburg’s tough, too. If you want to know who’s who in wrestling, that’d be a good tournament to go to.”
The Cle Elum-Roslyn boys are set for the Grizzly Alumni Invitational set for 10 a.m. Saturday in Hoquiam while the Kittitas girls are off to the Bring Home Da Beef Tournament on Jan. 28 in Quincy.
Twaites commits to Spokane Falls Community College baseball program: Ellensburg High School’s Brayden Twaites announced Tuesday his plan for the future via Twitter.
“I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Spokane Falls,” wrote the 5-foot, 11-inch, 160-pound right-handed senior outfielder/pitcher whose Bulldogs won the Central Washington Athletic Conference championship and came up fourth in Class 2A in 2022. “Thank you to all my family and coaches that have helped me through this journey.”
Spokane Falls Community College, contending in the Northwest Athletic Conference and whose mascot is the Sasquatch, won 2018 Super Regional and 2019 East Region championships and played to a 31-13 overall record in 2022.
Rogers named Division II All-American honorable mention: Central Washington University football player Patrick Rogers received his latest accolade Tuesday, according to a CWU news release.
The 5-foot, 11-inch, 190-pound redshirt junior defensive back from Tacoma is a 2022 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America Team honorable mention after making the D2Football.com Elite 100 list and being named to the American Football Coaches Association All-American First Team Defense and the Lone Star Conference Second-Team Defense.
Rogers made 40 tackles with one for loss, forced a fumble, intercepted four passes, broke up nine passes and blocked an extra point attempt as the Wildcats went 6-4 overall and 6-3 in their first Lone Star campaign.