Kittitas basketball

Kittitas Secondary School's Elysa Nash (12), pictured against Highland Jan. 19, led the Coyote girls' basketball team with 11 points at home against Class 1A Connell Tuesday.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Elysa Nash and the Kittitas Secondary School girls’ basketball team held on at home against Class 1A Connell on Tuesday.

The Coyotes led 13-7 through a quarter, 15-14 at intermission and tied 21-21 through three in a 34-30 win.