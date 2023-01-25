Elysa Nash and the Kittitas Secondary School girls’ basketball team held on at home against Class 1A Connell on Tuesday.
The Coyotes led 13-7 through a quarter, 15-14 at intermission and tied 21-21 through three in a 34-30 win.
Nash, a 5-foot, 7-inch sophomore wing, led Kittitas (8-6 overall, 5-3 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) with 11 points against senior guard Persia Poulson and junior wing Brandy Ferguson’s eight respective points for the Eagles (3-12).
Next for the Coyotes, 4-3 in their last seven and fourth to No. 11 Mabton (13-5, 8-1), No. 9 Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-4, 6-2) and Goldendale (8-5, 5-3) in the West, is a home game with fifth-place No. 22 White Swan (10-6, 4-4), 8-2 in its last 10, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Connell 64, Kittitas 51
Tuesday in Kittitas
CON 13 16 14 21 — 64
KIT 10 15 18 8 — 51
KIT — Josh Rosbach 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals; Conner Coles 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Doug Varnum 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Nathan Varnum 4 points, 5 rebounds; Terry Huber 3 points, 8 rebounds; Carlos Villa 1 point, rebound, steal; Tyce Bare 2 rebounds. CON (8-9) — Cade Clyde 18, Landen Choi 10, Reikin Turner 9, Kellen Riner 8, Tyler Li 6, Blayd Keskitalo 6, Jake Davis 3, Carson Lloyd 2, Aaron Chase 2.
NEXT: White Swan (6-10 overall, 5-3 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (5-10, 4-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday