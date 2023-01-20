With six regular-season games left, the Kittitas Secondary School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West mix.
The girls celebrated a season sweep of visiting Highland in 45-27 style Thursday before the boys did the same in overtime, 53-50.
Entering this weekend, the girls (7-6 overall, 5-3 West) are third in the West to Class 2B No. 7 Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-3, 6-1) and No. 17 Mabton (11-5, 6-2) before the West and East’s top four make the Feb. 9 EWAC Tournament.
The Coyotes are also hopeful to have junior guard Reyse Phillips back from an injury this season.
“Reyse’s foot is getting better, just a slow process of healing,” said Kittitas girls’ coach Nate Phillips, Reyse’s father.
The Coyote boys (5-9, 4-4) are fifth to No. 12 Cle Elum-Roslyn (13-2, 7-0), Mabton (7-9, 5-2), Goldendale (5-6, 4-2) and White Swan (5-9, 4-3) in the running for the Feb. 7 boys’ tournament.
Next for the the Kittitas sides, both winners of two in a row, are Class 1A Connell’s girls (3-9 through Thursday) and boys (6-8) in a 6 p.m. home doubleheader Tuesday as Saturday’s contests at Cle Elum-Roslyn were rescheduled to Feb. 3.
“I have been told there are not enough officials to cover the number of games this Saturday,” Nate Phillips said.
In the girls’ opener with Highland (2-12, 0-8) Thursday, Rillee Huber, a 5-foot, 6-inch sophomore guard, led her Coyotes with 12 points as Kittitas trailed 9-8 through a quarter but led 18-14 at intermission and 27-19 through three.
Scotties junior forward Maricza Mendoza countered with 20 points.
In the boys’ thriller with Highland (1-13, 1-7), Scotties senior guard Alejandro Silva Martinez swished a 3-pointer from near the scorers’ table and was fouled with two seconds left in regulation — though he missed the extra free throw — and forced overtime at 45-45.
Highland junior forward Sergio Ayala Macias made one of two free throws to trail 51-50 with nine seconds left in the extra frame and, after Nathan Varnum’s pair of successful free throws with seven seconds left, the Scotties’ 3-pointer buzzer-beater attempt from the top drew the back of the rim.
Varnum, a 6-foot senior forward, scored eight points in the fourth quarter and six in overtime for 26 in all as he and Conner Coles (four points in the fourth) came through in the clutch.
“That’s what you want from two seniors,” Kittitas boys’ coach Chet Weekes said.
Josh Rosbach put in nine of his 11 points in the third as the Coyotes tied Highland 14-14 through a quarter. Kittitas pulled ahead 22-20 at the break but trailed 30-29 through three.
Scotties junior guard/forward Cayden Hakala (16 points) and Ayala (13) scored consistently throughout.
Central Washington men’s basketball wins third in a row at Western Washington
Samaad Hector and the Central Washington University men’s basketball team extended their streak Thursday at Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Washington in Bellingham, according to a CWU news release.
The 6-foot, 6-inch, 230-pound junior forward of Vancouver scored a season-high 22 points with nine rebounds and a block in an 84-82 win before a crowd of 976.
Hector sank four of his side’s eight 3-pointers as Central (7-10 overall, 3-5 GNAC) made 10 of 14 free throws and beat the Vikings (10-8, 3-5) for the 12th time in 41 meetings since 2002.
Matt Poquette’s 17-point, 10-rebound, two-assist, three-block, one-steal double-double, Brock Gilbert’s 15 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals and Isaiah Banks’ 12 points, one rebound and two steals helped the Wildcats finish.
Western junior forward Jonathan Ned’s triple forced a tie at 79 with 2:13 left in the evening, but Poquette’s pair of free throws and Gilbert’s steal and reverse layup sealed the deal.
“Really impressed with the effort this team gave tonight,” Central coach Brandon Rinta said. “We did not get off to a great start, but they stuck together and adjusted to what we needed to do. Matt and Samaad were big on the offensive glass tonight. Our ability to grab 15 offensive rebounds was the difference. Brock did a great job of creating scoring opportunities for everyone all night. When they tied it up late, Matt and Brock responded with two big plays and our defense stepped up to get three straight stops to close it out.”
Viking redshirt freshman forward BJ Kolly (18 points), Ned (17), junior guard D’Angelo Minnis (12) and senior Lucas Holden (11) helped Western to 10 threes and 12 of 13 free throws.
The Wildcats outscored the Vikings 17-8 on second-chance points, 42-32 in the paint and 9-2 on fast breaks, though Western outdid them 23-16 off the bench.
Next for Central, seventh in the conference race, is a trip to 10th-place Simon Fraser (6-12, 1-7), against which they’re 19-4 since 2011, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Burnaby, B.C.
Central Washington men’s rugby’s 2023 premiere Saturday at British Columbia
In its new year premiere, the Central Washington University men’s rugby team heads Saturday to University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats and Thunderbirds face off at 1 p.m. at the Gerald McGavin UBC Rugby Centre.
“It’s a fantastic way to start off our season taking on a very impressive side who have played a lot of great rugby this year,” Central coach Todd Thornley said. “UBC have been the leaders of college rugby in North America for a long time, so we are well aware of the huge challenge ahead of us. When we have been training so long with no competitive games, it is always hard to get a true sense of where we are at. After Saturday, we will know exactly where we are at. Bring it on!”
The Wildcats (9-6-1 overall in 2022) upset No. 13 Arizona 60-13 and bounced Cal Poly 62-17 from the D1A Playoffs’ first round before falling 43-26 to Cal in the second.
Central is 49-20-1 since Thornley became head coach in July 2016 and, under his watch, 25 Wildcats have become All-Americans and 11 have made the professional ranks — 10 in Major League Rugby and one in Japan Rugby League One.
British Columbia (7-3) opened its 2022-23 run in September and upset No. 1 Saint Mary’s 33-28 in the World Cup Jan. 14 in Moraga, Calif.
In charge of the Thunderbirds is coach Curry Hitchborn, who’s led British Columbia to 2017, 2018 and 2021 Canadian University Rugby championships since taking the reigns in May 2018.
Bowman GNAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week again
Fresh from her triple-double in a 71-47 win Jan. 12 at Alaska Anchorage, Samantha Bowman of the Central Washington University women’s basketball team is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the third time in 2022-23, according to a Monday CWU news release.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” said Bowman, a 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center of Zillah. “They did such a good job getting me the ball but also knocking down their shots! These were two great team wins this week and I think everyone on the team deserves recognition.”
Bowman’s 15 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists were the GNAC’s first triple-double since 2016 and the Wildcat women’s first since Dec. 31, 2011. She followed with a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double in a 73-56 win Jan. 14 at Alaska Fairbanks.
The Wildcats (13-4 overall, 5-3 GNAC) will at last return to Nicholson Pavilion for a 2 p.m. tipoff with Northwest Nazarene (8-8, 4-4) Saturday, against which they’re 10-29 since 2003.