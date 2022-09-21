The event is designed to help Kittitas County veterans make connections and find the benefits they deserve for service to their country.
Kittitas County Veteran Coalition is sponsoring the Veteran and Families Benefits Fair on Saturday at the Armory Main Hall at the Kittitas County Event Center.
“The purpose is connect veterans with resources and benefits that are available to them,” said Ellensburg native Kristin Ashley, who served as an Army medic from 2004-2009, including a tour in Iraq.
“The Washington state and other organizations that support veterans and their families will be made available to help support their quality of life.”
There will be different organizations on site that will be able to help with questions or direction to county American service veterans. The Kittitas County Veteran Coalition will assist in applying a claim or find veteran services offices for available resources.
Ashley is one of the volunteers who makes the local Veterans Coalition such a viable resource in Kittitas County. It is now open three days a week at 507 N. Nanum St.
Volunteers there to direct you to veterans resources at Hope Source, VA Medical, and other agencies. There is also a Veterans Services Officer, who can help file medical disability claims.
Ashley, 37, is an Ellensburg native born and raised. She is working through AmeriCorps.
“AmeriCorps is a volunteer organization that expect you to work approximately 40 hours a week to benefit your community,” she said. “I’m also a veteran, so helping veterans connect is the best way I can think of to be of service.
“I grew up here and I’m excited to do this. I believe the most important thing about Kittitas County and Ellensburg is the sense of community that we have. We have each other’s backs even if we have different perspectives about something. That culture is something worth investing in.”
That culture will be on display on Saturday when local veterans and their families can get together, reach out to veterans groups and find the assistance needed.