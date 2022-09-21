veterans fair

Ellensburg native and former Army medic Kristin Ashley will be assisting the Kittitas County Veterns Coalition host a Veterans and Families Benefit Fair on Saturday at the Armory.

 Courtesy photo

The event is designed to help Kittitas County veterans make connections and find the benefits they deserve for service to their country.

Kittitas County Veteran Coalition is sponsoring the Veteran and Families Benefits Fair on Saturday at the Armory Main Hall at the Kittitas County Event Center.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

